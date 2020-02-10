Advertisement

Maybe swag bags mean nothing to those who watch award shows such as the Oscars. But for those who are present, it has become an expected tradition.

The Oscar versions go back nearly 20 years – until 2001, to be precise – when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) decided to give all nominees gift bags with luxury items. When the bags first started, the value of the items varied, but eventually reached a value of nearly a quarter of a million dollars by the middle of the century.

The IRS stepped in to investigate this and soon certain celebrities would have to pay taxes if they received a swag bag as a gift. As a result, some nominees have refused the bags because of the tax liability or simply given them away to charity.

Not that many still don’t accept them. The gifts in the swag bags have only become more special, including this year’s bag of goodies. The 2020 Oscars, which took place on Sunday 9 February, contain everything from a trip on the first ultra-luxury expedition yacht in the world to cosmetic procedures.

Who publishes the swag bags every year?

Brad Pitt | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

After the IRS issues were resolved, another legal issue got in the way. The Academy officially stopped doing them in 2005 due to tax issues.

Later, the entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets began to assemble unique swag bags and issued it to Oscar attendees. The company is not affiliated with The Oscars.

As for who gets them back, the bags are given to the nominees in the following categories: best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best director.

The 2020 swag bag includes a trip of $ 78K to Antarctica

Recipients of the Oscar swag bag for 2020 will receive a 12-day trip for two to Antarctica. The journey will take place on the world’s first ultra-luxury expedition yacht: the Scenic Eclipse.

The yacht can accommodate 200 guests and has eight restaurants, a submarine, two helicopters and a “spa reserve”. During the trip, guests may encounter kayaking, snowshoeing and penguins. The experience is estimated at $ 78,190.

Other trips are included in the swag bag. Nominees receive an outing for eight guests in an active Spanish lighthouse – the Faro Cumplida lighthouse. They also get a five-night stay at a new lifestyle hotel in Waikiki, Hawaii: the Waikiki Beachcomber from Outrigger.

Another experiential freebie is dinner for two at Flora’s Field Kitchen in Cabo, Mexico. The restaurant takes food from the 150-hectare farm and serves handmade, fresh dishes.

And for those who are looking for a little help, they can call a private phone with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson and a copy of Johnson’s book: “The right T-shirt, write your own rules and live the life you want. “

The Oscar swag bag from 2020 contains meaningful jewelry and clothing

Recipients receive a Lapis Lazuli necklace from the TAPS for Hope jewelry collection of non-profitable TAPS (the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors). The collection collects gemstones from Afghanistan and uses the process to help American and Afghan military widows.

The nominated gift bag of 2020 “Everyone Wins” contains a customized 18-carat gold-plated lariat necklace from “Blush & Whimsy”. The necklace is made by disabled veterans.

“Happiest Tees” are also available, with a T-shirt message from “Happiest in L.A./NYC.” Customized sunglasses made by PETA are also included in the bag, including an automatic donation to the organization when purchasing the glasses.

Handmade earrings from Spokane, WA-based jewelry manufacturer Millianna are there. In addition, there is a Soma silk robe, which shows that comfortable living is the goal of every gift item.

The Oscar swag bag from 2020 has a lot of skin care

Skin care and wellness products have a moment and the 2020 swag bag from the spotlight shows how strong the trend is.

This year’s bag contains a 24-carat golden Royal Chakra bath bomb – each bath bomb is made from organic hyaluronic acid, purple Brazilian clay and vegan coconut milk – from Hotsy Totsy Haus.

Nominees receive a trip to the Golden Door destination spa, located in San Diego, California, by Conde Nast Traveler named the number 1 destination spa in the world.

The gift bag also includes up to $ 25,000 in treatments and cosmetic procedures (eg, Botox, laser skin renewal, chemical peels and injectables / fillers) from the New York City-based beautician. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

The freebie bag contains a DNA-based personalized medicine kit from Pharmazam, a 5-day diet program from Prolon and a “spa kit for your mouth” from Closys Oral Care. It also has a Sleep Essentials gift set from Essence One, a skin care gift box from Instytutum, a hydration product from My Flight Pack, meal packages from Nutrition for Longevity, and a year of a whole-body performance evaluation package from Dr of New York Endocrinology Salas- Whalen.

Everything is said to cost around $ 215,000, compared to $ 232,000 last year.

