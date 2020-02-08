Advertisement

The Mount Prospect fire department is looking forward to loud and exuberant Christmas celebrations after 16 of its members have welcomed babies – and two more have become grandfathers for the first time – all in 2019.

Deputy chief John Dolan, not himself one of the new fathers or grandfathers, said the open days and holiday gatherings the department hosts for its members and families will be one of the highlights of the unprecedented baby boom.

“We look forward to future departmental events and watch them all grow up together,” said Dolan about the little ones, who are now about 1 month to 13 months old. “With luck, we’ll have a couple of second-generation firefighters among us.”

The aging of the baby boomer generation is part of the explanation for this latest boom in firefighters. The department has seen a high percentage of retirement in recent years and has also hired new staff to expand its ranks.

“We have a lot of new firefighters,” said Dolan. “And many young families come with many young firefighters.”

The Murphy family is one of them. Firefighter / medic Mike Murphy, 34, has been in the department for almost 10 years and took in his first child, Gavin, more than three years ago.

During last year’s baby boom, Murphy’s wife Alyssa Ali gave birth to their second son, Griffin, on April 15. The birth took place a few hours after one of Murphy’s employees, firefighter / paramedic Ryan Lawler, welcomed daughter Emma into his family, also on April 15.

The baby to baby message posted in the department’s mailboxes and emailed has become a trend over the past year.

The first boom of 2019 was Audrey, who was born on January 3 into the family of Deputy Fire Chief Bryan Loomis. The last one to sneak in on December 31 was little Levi, who joined the family of firefighter / medic Ben Johnson.

After Audrey there was a two-month break until Gianna was born on March 18 to the family of the firefighter / medic Nic Schlenbecker. Then the next day Samantha came and joined the family of firefighter / medic Joe Vena.

“We have had a lot of births over the years, but never on this scale,” said Dolan. “A big year in the past would have been four or five babies.”

But this year they just got ahead – some of them to new fathers and others to parenting professionals like Murphy with one or more children who are already in the group. The fathers could tell stories about how their wives felt during pregnancy, how they felt ready to have a baby, and later how they could get their babies to sleep.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal because you can share all of the experiences,” said Murphy. “You hear all the ups and downs, you get all the questions we bounce off of each other.”

In total, the department family was expanded to include 12 boys and six girls, including the grandson Colton in the Lt. family. Ron Redlin and Andrew in the Lt. Rich Christensen.

The department celebrated with a photo of 14 of the 16 fathers and the two grandfathers with their little ones, which were taken at the fire station and posted on Facebook on Friday. It had 673 likes, loves or “wow” responses, along with 95 shares and 63 comments on Saturday afternoon. A few comments asked, “What’s in the water?”

Working a firefighter’s odd hours – 24 hours on, 48 hours off – is now handy for many of the fathers who stay at home when they’re not on duty, Dolan said.

Murphy is one of them looking after his cubs in the Trout Valley near Cary while his wife works as a marketing director for the Arlington International Racecourse. But when he has committee meetings on his days off, he brings the kids along to have some fun with the fire station.

“You really love it,” said Murphy. “It’s a really kid-friendly environment here.”

Firefighters can observe tragic or worrying situations in the workplace, Murphy said. So it was fun to have so many infuriated infants as “a constant reminder of the impending excitement”.

What is at the top of the excitement list? These Firehouse Christmas parties when everyone meets.

“It’s going to be an explosion of kids,” said Murphy.

