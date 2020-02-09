Advertisement

According to the latest beta version of the app, iOS users will soon get the dark mode for WhatsApp.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp offers support for the highly anticipated dark mode. It indicates that WhatsApp is being integrated into the system-wide dark mode function on iOS.

Although the beta version was released on Apple’s TestFlight platform, the WhatsApp program has been full for months because only a set number of beta testers are allowed. However, users may not have to wait too long for the dark mode release.

WhatsApp for Android is also slowly supporting dark mode, as the feature recently appeared in the latest beta version of the app. However, it is called the “dark theme”.

Once WhatsApp supports dark mode, Facebook will be the social media giant’s only major app that doesn’t support dark mode. Instagram and Facebook Messenger have both been supporting Dark mode for some time.

It’s unclear why Facebook hasn’t released dark mode for its original social media platform, but hopefully it is working to implement it in the future.

Source: 9to5Mac

