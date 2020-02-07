Advertisement

In a breathtaking development, WhatsApp has finally received the necessary permissions to launch WhatsApp Pay in India. The company announced Pay for Indian users almost 2 years ago and since then the feature has been tested continuously.

Last year, WhatsApp prepared for the launch just to be interrupted by the Indian government, which was concerned about Facebook’s data collection guidelines. The government instructed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to review the WhatsApp proposal and ensure that the data collected by WhatsApp was not shared with anyone. Today, an anonymous source from NPCI Business Standard said that the government has given WhatsApp the green light for the gradual introduction of WhatsApp Pay in India.

The Indian National Payments Corporation (NPCI) has given WhatsApp permission to gradually operate their digital payment service.

– NPCI

The news comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave WhatsApp Pay the green light after the company said it would comply with all data localization standards. The service will initially be expanded to 10 million customers. Once WhatsApp is successful, it will perform a full rollout that will make it one of the largest players in the Indian market with over 400 million users. Last week, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg confirmed his plans to launch WhatsApp Pay in a number of countries in six months.

We received approval to test this (payment services) in 2018 with one million people in India. And when so many people kept using it week after week, we knew it was going to be big at the start.

– Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp is facing a huge battle in India as it battles established players like Phone Pe, PayTm, Amazon Pay and Google Pay. The biggest advantage for WhatsApp is access to over 400 million customers who already use WhatsApp for their daily communication. If you want to use WhatsApp Pay, be sure to read our guide on how to set up and send funds with WhatsApp Pay.

