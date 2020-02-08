Advertisement

Sometimes the hardest part to be sick is FOMO. Perhaps your friends have decided to go to the My Chemical Romance reunion tour, even if you are sick in bed. For me, the worst thing about being sick is the time I miss at the gym. If you have been down long enough, it can be a real obstacle to find out when you can train after being sick.

“Shorter duration and lower intensity are crucial to get moving again after an illness,” says NASM-certified iFit personal trainer Mecayla Froerer. As a fellow personal trainer I know you should take it easy when you return from being sick, even if you want to jump back. Your body is probably still tired of fighting whatever illness you have had, even if your snuff and cough have long since disappeared. No matter how tempting it may be to immediately jump back into your regularly scheduled sweating session, it is crucial to gradually rebuild yourself and wait before you dive back into it. until your fever is gone for 48 hours, “says Froerer.

Even if you were training at high intensity before you became ill, Froerer recommends relaxing with lower intensity workouts. “Watch your body and slowly increase your intensity in every session,” Froerer tells Bustle. “If you experience persistent fatigue after your first workout, take another day off between exercise.”

Suppose you had the flu or a stomach virus, and that you were not in use for a long time, or that you became more ill. Everything “under the neck” (such as the cough on the chest, nausea and fever that you can experience with the flu), you definitely want to stop training for a while. Be assured that you can still regain your strength – your progress will not all magically disappear – but it will take patience and restraint to get there safely.

Because the flu affects your respiratory system, it is important not to raise your heart rate when you go back to the gym. “Do not attempt to perform any movements or activities that will make you largely out of breath.” You want to take it easy on your heart and lungs while they are still recovering from the flu. “For example, choose instead of running or do yoga or do strength training again slowly.”

Sometimes you can exercise cold. “A common recommendation is that if your symptoms are ‘above the neck’, exercise is OK to do,” Froerer says. When trainers say ‘above the neck’, we mean a runny nose, sore throat or sneezing. “Performing moderate intensity (so reducing your intensity if you are used to intensive training) can even help you feel better when you experience these symptoms,” Froerer tells Bustle. Keep your training sessions ‘above the neck’ of course at home; you may be able to exercise, but your gym does not have to germinate.

However, that does not mean that you should never take days off, even if your illness is ‘above the neck’. Although a relentless “no apology” fitness culture can tell you to never take a day off, believe me; days off are important, especially when your immune system is compromised. After those days off, you need more time to fall back on your training, and that’s OK.

“Missing a few workouts, although mentally tough, doesn’t have a major impact on your overall performance or skills in the gym,” Froerer tells Bustle. “It is best to listen to your body and give it the rest it needs for a healthy recovery. By resting when necessary, you prevent your symptoms from getting worse and more serious,” says Froerer. The more you listen to your body, the better your workouts will be, even after returning to the gym after being hit by illness.

