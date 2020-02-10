Advertisement

With the number of new coronavirus cases exceeding 40,700 and the number of deaths approaching 1,000, what do these numbers mean and at what point can the World Health Organization explain the outbreak of a pandemic?

An outbreak is almost the same as an epidemic, but it is not the same as a pandemic, Dr. Said said. Isaac Bogoch, specialist in infectious diseases. “Outbreak” and “epidemic” are used in cases where a larger than normal number of cases of infection are found at a specific location for a certain period.

For an epidemic to become a pandemic, there must be evidence of a worldwide spread and a considerably greater number of cases, he added.

“Are we already in a pandemic? No, “Bogoch told CTV’s Your Morning. “There are some arrows pointing in this direction, but actually 99 percent of all these cases are still limited to China.”

Singapore, Japan and Thailand have seen a limited spread, but there are no indications of global spread.

A pandemic would mean that infection control measures are more challenging, especially if a healthcare system is overwhelmed by the number of new cases.

Are the measures being taken in China working?

Some data from China indicate that the number of new cases is decreasing somewhat. “That is a small arrow pointing in the right direction,” said Bogoch. But it is still unclear whether it is due to the government’s huge quarantine and lockdown efforts or because the country’s health care system has been expanded to capacity, he added.

Are comparisons with SARS useful?

Although there are some similarities between the 2003 SARS outbreak and this one, there are also differences between the two. According to official figures, the 2019-nCoV outbreak killed more people in the three weeks since global health organizations started keeping records than SARS during the entire outbreak, but it also infected considerably more people than SARS. Proportionally, SARS killed about 10 to 11 percent of the 8,096 people who infected it, Bogoch said, while this coronavirus has killed one to two percent of those infected so far.

What is an example of a recent pandemic?

According to the CDC, the 2009 H1N1 / swine flu pandemic infected no less than 700 million to 1.4 billion people, but it also had a much lower death rate, with an estimated 150,000 to 575,000 people killed worldwide, according to the CDC.

Many people often note that this season the regular flu has already infected more people, hospitalized and killed more than the corona virus outbreak. So why the increased concern around 2019-nCoV?

Scientists have been investigating flu for decades, with studies dating back to the 1930s. The risks and knowledge about the flu and what health professionals can expect are well established: doctors know when the flu season ends and what the hospital and mortality rate will be.

Scientists, on the other hand, only have knowledge of the 2019-nCoV for a few short weeks. Researchers around the world are still trying to develop models to help predict what they can expect from this virus.

“The problem with this is that there are many unknown factors,” Dr. said. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, at a White House press conference at the end of January.

How concerned should people be outside of China?

Although the outbreak remains extremely serious in China, health experts emphasize that the risks in Canada and the United States are still very low. Nevertheless, medical officials still take precautions and remain vigilant due to the many unknown factors surrounding the virus.

“These control efforts in China seem to contain this for the time being. But I still think everyone is bracing themselves for the potential that this is spreading far beyond China. We need to be prepared for that, in case it happens, “said Bogoch.

