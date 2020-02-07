Advertisement

If you ever look at the Super Bowl rest time, you know how much lip snyching the performance takes away. However, because hundreds of millions of people around the world are watching, some artists do not want to run the risk of ruining it.

When The Beatles agreed to perform ‘All You Need Is Love’ for the first worldwide broadcast to be broadcast around the world, John Lennon seemed to realize that singing live was the only way to go. Behind the scenes, the band’s production team at Abbey Road thought it was a bad idea.

“Simulating a pre-recorded number was the safest way to act,” wrote engineer Geoff Emerick in Here, There and Everywhere. Emerick described Lennon’s plan to sing live as “a foolish – though courageous – decision.” Producer George Martin agreed that the Fab Four should record everything.

But John was one of the two leaders in the most famous band in the world and he insisted that they do what he said. And although the execution went well, John messed up a number of texts in a broadcast that reached an estimated 350 million people on June 24, 1967.

John became nervous just before the performance ‘One World’

The Beatles meet the press at EMI Studios on Abbey Road for the worldwide TV satellite program “One World”. The band played “All You Need is Love” on June 24, 1967. | Mark and Colleen Hayward / Redferns

Although John seemed to be confident in the run-up to the performance, he became quite nervous when it came time to sing. Emerick remembered walking through the studio chain of smoking cigarettes and mumbling about “the words are right.”

At the moment, The Beatles had stopped touring, so tasks such as memorizing texts on stage did not come with the job. John also couldn’t use a lyrics sheet. The way in which the production team set up the cameras would be too conspicuous. He had to sing the songs by heart.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4zS2biDur8 (/ embed)

Fortunately he didn’t sing “I Am the Walrus” or any other song that was impossible to play live. ‘All You Need Is Love’, as every Beatles fan knows, contains only a few short, repetitive verses that contain a total of nine lines next to the chorus.

The trick is remembering the keyword – which follows “Nothing you can do” – that activates the following lines of each verse. Although he had smoked a storm and was worried about the performance, John was most right. However, he missed two rules in the One World version.

John had to redo 2 lines of his vocal “All You Need Is Love”

“The Beatles” perform their song “All You Need Is Love” on “Our World”, the first live satellite broadcast in the world on June 25, 1967. | Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

While John delivered his usual powerhouse vocal on the “All You Need Is Love” broadcast, Emerick said he flubbed two lines in the second verse. It was easy enough to fix: the production team drew the lines from the live version and got the right one on the single they released weeks later.

Would anyone have noticed a problem with John’s texts? It would have been almost impossible. After all, he had written ‘All You Need Is Love’ specifically for that broadcast. So Beatles fans (and all other listeners) heard it for the first time.

Meanwhile, the long lines in the verses can be difficult to follow, even for Beatles fans. (“Nothing you can do, but you can learn how to be on time” is a good example.) So, flubbed texts and all, the performance of the Fab Four was a success. And the number became a number 1 hit in 10 different countries.

