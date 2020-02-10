Advertisement

Despite the fact that they officially resigned their royal duties last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have to complete a number of royal assignments. And as The Sunday Times reports, one of their upcoming duties will be attending the annual Commonwealth Service at the Queen’s request. So when will Harry and Meghan return to the UK?

The Commonwealth Service is held at Westminster Abbey and is attended by “heads of government and representatives of 53 countries” within the Commonwealth, and includes a “multicultural, multi-religious service”. Meghan and Harry were present last year, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the event, alongside William and Kate, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

When will they be back?

Well, the Commonwealth Day 2020 is celebrated on March 9, but Meghan and Harry could very well return to London a day or two earlier, depending on their schedule. As the Sunday Times writes: “The couple are expected to arrive in the UK with Archie, who will be 10 months old, for a final round of official assignments before returning to their new base in Canada.”

How long before?

Again, it depends on what they have planned after Commonwealth Day. It seems that they have a busy schedule, because Sunday Times reports that they will attend some more assignments before “returning to their new base in Canada.”

More recently, Harry and Meghan attended a “JP Morgan-sponsored Alternative Investment Summit” in Florida. As the Evening Standard writes, this event was the “first time the couple has since been seen on a public engagement” announcing their intention to resign from royal duties.

Where are they staying?

Their official British base is of course Frogmore Cottage. As written in a statement on their site, the couple plans to use the cottage “as their official residence while continuing to support the Monarchy, so that their family always has a place to call home in the UK.”

But that does not necessarily mean that they will use it if they stay here for a short time. There are numerous hotels in London that the princes like, including the Stafford in St. James and the Goring Hotel. The latter is where Kate Middleton stayed “with her bridesmaids the night before her wedding.”

When will they return?

They can very well appear at the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice, which will take place on 29 May. Whether or not the couple will remain in the UK until then remains to be seen, but they may have duties and obligations throughout the country until that time.

It is not yet known who will attend the 2020 royal wedding, but Harry and Meghan are likely to appear alongside Kate and Prince William.

