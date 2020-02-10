Advertisement

After 14 seasons, It’s Always Sunny has taken a break from Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia maker Rob McElhenney for a new venture: Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet from Apple TV +, which he collaborates with the always sunny Sunny producer Megan Ganz and his co star Charlie Day. It is unclear whether the show – which premiered on February 7 – has the same lifespan as Always Sunny. But Apple renewed Mythic Quest for season 2 before it even premiered, so the company clearly has a lot of confidence in the series.

It is not yet announced when Mythic Quest may return, but you can probably expect it somewhere in 2021. Although the team is now wearing a lot of hats (Always Sunny has recently packed its 14th season), McElhenney revealed in a BUILD interview that they are already writing Season 2, so it shouldn’t be too far away.

We also know where Mythic Quest goes when it comes back. Imagine in a video game development studio that expands its popular massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), the show follows creative director Ian Grimm (McElhenney), who sticks head with his chief engineer Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao). Towards the end of season 1, the tension between Poppy and Ian led her role in the company to change, which McElhenney said Decider will be the “starting point” for season 2. However, the focus will not only be on them.

Apple TV +

“You really spend an entire season on Poppy and Ian, and I think I’m so excited about the second season that we deepen the other characters and start working them out as people,” McElhenney said. “We have prepared a number of episodes of the home run that I am very excited about.”

One thing you won’t see in season 2? An Ian and Poppy romance. “Fortunately, we never have to worry about a romantic relationship between (Ian and Poppy) because I am 20 years older than (Nicdao) and it would just be scary,” McElhenney told Decider. When Ganz opposed that “people want them to come together regardless of the factor,” McElhenney confirmed that they “just don’t think about it at all.”

But never say never. “Look, this is we in season 2,” McElhenney added. “What happens when we reach season 14?”

