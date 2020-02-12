Advertisement

2018’s To All the Boys I Loved Before captured Netflix like a madman and won both audiences and fans of the Jenny Han book. With the highly anticipated successor P.S I Still Love You, which will premiere on Netflix on 12 February, fans are treated to even more Lara Jean, Peter and new potential love interest John Ambrose. And to make things even more fun for fans, the third film in the trilogy, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, has already finished filming. Here is our overview of what we know so far about when To All The Boys 3 will be on Netflix.

PS I Still Love You continues where To All the Boys had gone: Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are together, with things that go pretty well for both of them. Things change when Lara Jean suspects that something is wrong with Peter, because he spends time with his ex-girlfriend Genevieve (Emilija Baranac) for unknown reasons. At the same time, another boy comes into Lara Jean’s life: John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s love letters. Of course a love triangle arises, with Lara Jean caught in the middle, in an attempt to resolve her own feelings and to decide what she wants to do with both suitors.

No matter how Lara Jean decides, her story does not end there. As Condor recently unveiled on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the third film, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, was actually shot back-to-back with PS I Still Love You, meaning that Always and Forever was already in the can and is in post-production.

Netflix recently focused on raising the (very appropriate) Valentine’s Week premiere of P.S. I still love you. That’s why Netflix has been predictable mom with release dates. Nothing has been confirmed of Netflix or cast. The only thing we know is that real photography is done, and the only thing that remains is post-production, which can certainly take quite a long time, depending on many different factors. That said, it is no end to hope for an announcement somewhere soon.

Earlier, Netflix unveiled the release date for P.S. I still love you in the neighborhood of all the guys I loved before the August last year anniversary. They did this via a short and sweet video on their Instagram with Condor, Centineo and Fisher.

Elsewhere on Instagram, almost a month after Netflix’s announcement video, Condor posted a photo of one of her last days on the set, posing in Lara Jean’s room.

She endorsed it with a very sweet, genuine letter about what it was like to bring the character to life and what the whole process meant to her.

All in all, Netflix’s literal doubling of the To All the Boys follow-ups is perhaps no surprise. Looking back on the film now, almost a year and a half later, it produced everything a hit romantic comedy needs: incredibly charismatic leads whose chemistry was not in the charts (and still is!), A wonderfully charming story and a wonderfully diverse cast who felt refreshing in so many different ways. It will certainly be something special to see how the whole story is packed in these next two films.

