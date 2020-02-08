Advertisement

The Democratic candidates faced each other in New Hampshire on Friday, but will return to the stage in Nevada in just 12 days.

The Nevada Debate, the ninth elementary school, takes place on February 19 in Las Vegas. The debate is moderated by NBC News and MSNBC in collaboration with The Nevada Independent. The Nevada Caucuses will then be held just three days later on February 22nd.

To qualify for the Nevada debate, candidates must meet either a delegate threshold or an electoral threshold. The delegate threshold requires that the candidate has been assigned at least one promised delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Iowa or New Hampshire.

To reach the poll threshold, candidates must meet either a poll threshold with four polls or a poll threshold with an early status. “To reach the four-poll threshold, candidates must have at least four percent or more support in at least four polls that may be national. Surveys or polls in a state in Nevada and / or South Carolina, according to DNC The Threshold for early surveys can be achieved when candidates in South Carolina and / or Nevada receive 12 percent or more support in surveys in two states.

To qualify for a survey, it must be sponsored by one of 14 qualified survey sponsors, including organizations like The Associated Press, NPR or The New York Times. The survey must also be released between January 15 and February 18 at 11:59 p.m.

This is the first debate that deviates from the donor threshold that was previously anchored in elementary school, which will allow former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg to step on the stage. Bloomberg is independently funding its campaign and has accepted no donations. Despite the waiver of the donor obligation, this debate has the strictest qualification criteria that have existed so far.

At a press conference, after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, after announcing his victory in the Iowa assemblies, called the adjustment that would allow Bloomberg to participate in the debate “outrage” and “unfair.”

“Rules are rules. People like Julian Castro followed the rules and worked very hard for them. Cory Booker followed the rules. Tulsi Gabbard followed the rules. Andrew Yang followed the rules,” Sanders told reporters. “You were here in New Hampshire. You were in Iowa. You work really, really hard and, according to the rules set by the DNC, you couldn’t take part in one or more debates. Suddenly someone comes along who comes along. ” He doesn’t fight a bit in Iowa, New Hampshire. It may not be the choice in Nevada or South Carolina, but it is worth $ 55 billion. If you have a value of $ 55 billion, you can change the rules for the debate. “

So far, only three candidates have qualified for the Nevada debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Sanders.

Tom Steyer (L) speaks as (LR) Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg (R) respond during the Democratic Presidential debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. After New Hampshire, the Democrats will debate in Nevada.

Scott Olson / Getty

