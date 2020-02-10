Advertisement

After his stunning performance at the 2020 Academy Awards, director Bong Joon-ho will now and forever be known as an “Oscar-winning director”. The film maker behind Parasite won four prizes at Hollywood’s biggest night, including Best Picture and Best Director. But Bong did not come out of the blue to win his Oscar. He has directed seven films over the past two decades and they have all earned a fair share of criticism from film lovers. But with his Oscar victory, Bong has become mainstream, which means that many new viewers will be watching the streaming of all previous Bong films.

Bong made his directorial debut in 2000 with the Korean-language black comedy film Barking Dogs Never Bite. He followed this up in 2003 with the crime drama Memories of a Murder, which earned him numerous accolades and put him on the map as one of the most talented new filmmakers of the 21st century. Next came The Host from 2006, a horror comedy that broke the box office’s record for the most profitable film in South Korea, according to IMDb. In 2009, Mother was released, another critically acclaimed attempt with Bong’s now characteristic mix of black comedy, serious drama and terrible terror. In 2013, Bong made his English-language debut with Snowpiercer, an action film with Chris Evans. Then in 2017 Bong helped the unorthodox monster movie Okja.

Those are six pre-parasitic films that Bong has directed and co-written, and there are ways to stream them all now. Look below to see how.

1. “Barking dogs never bite”

Bong’s first film seems quite small and simple compared to what would follow. It is a dark comedy (emphasis on dark) about an unemployed apartment occupant fighting against the dogs in his building after being annoyed by their constant barking.

Barking Dogs Never Bite currently streams for free on Tubi and on Shudder with a subscription.

2. “Memories Of A Murder”

Inspired by real events, this crime drama tells the story of two investigators in South Korea in 1986 who are looking for the country’s first suspected serial killer.

Memories of a Murder is currently streamed for free on Popcornflix and on the YouTube channel of Viewster.

3. “The host”

Half-horror and half-comedy, this monster film is about a river animal unknowingly created by careless American military personnel in South Korea. The monster kidnaps a young girl, prompting her family’s attempts to save her.

The host currently streams for free on Tubi and on Shudder with a subscription.

4. “mother”

A single mother does her utmost to free her mentally disabled son after being accused of killing a young girl in what is perhaps the most dramatic film to date.

Mother is currently streaming on Shudder with a subscription.

5. ‘Snow Piercer’

With a cast of western stars, including Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris and Octavia Spencer, this sci-fi action film was Bong’s most successful American release prior to Parasite. Based on a French graphic novel, it shows a dystopian world where the remains of humanity all live in a constantly moving train, and are separated by class. That is, until someone decides to start a revolution.

Snowpiercer is currently streaming on Netflix with a subscription.

6. “Okay”

One of Bong’s most unique films, Okja is all about the bond between a genetically engineered super pig named Okja and the young girl who raised her, Mija. After the company founded by Okja retrieves her for mean purposes, Mija tries to save her friend with the help of a radical group of animal rights.

Okja is an original Netflix movie, which means that it is exclusively streamed on Netflix with a subscription.

Parasite may not be streaming anywhere for free (although you can rent it on Amazon), but there are plenty of other Bong movies to stream until the day comes.

