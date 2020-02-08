Advertisement

Sometimes I enjoy testing the limits of my car radio after telling other people what to do.

But in the morning I need rest. If it weren’t for the obvious security risk, I could burn a soothing sandalwood and a myrrh candle on the dash to accompany the somber voice of Mary Dixon that brings me the news on National Public Radio.

However, my calm was interrupted last week when a respondent said during a story, “Everyone is not taught computers.”

I am sure if the big minds in our IT department had heard that, their peace would have been broken in a similar way.

To say that “everyone doesn’t have computer skills” is an eye-catcher for anyone who has studied computer science or for anyone who is younger than 13, for example.

I assume that the respondent was: “Not everyone has computer skills.”

See the difference?

I am proof that not everyone has computer skills. I can’t even figure out how to find the pool of family photos of my wife on the drive I downloaded them to.

Here is the meaning of the order of the words.

Here’s another problematic example: “I saw a brightly painted fire hydrant on the way to the Super Bowl.”

Most of the hydrants I’ve encountered are extremely stationary. So seeing someone find their way to the Super Bowl would be very special, especially if they were painted in red and gold from the Kansas City Chiefs.

A better spelling would be: “On the way to the Super Bowl I saw a brightly painted fire hydrant.”

Here is another one: “The teacher served the nursery school brownies on flowered napkins.”

What did the students do on flowered napkins? Is this a new nap tradition?

The goal is to modify the brownies, not the kindergarten teachers.

A better way to write it: “The teacher served the nursery brownies on flowered napkins.”

6 times?

Constant reader Stan Zegel sent me a rather disturbing headline from a British newspaper: “Mother who gave birth to one in a million twin sisters with Down syndrome was advised to cancel it six times.”

I’m probably not the first to notice the British headline writers’ tendency to go overboard. It has to be the whole competition at the kiosks.

In this case, however, I guess the shock level was completely unintentional.

I will try to be atypically sensitive here: everyone knows that abortion is enough if you have an abortion. By definition. You cannot cancel the same pregnancy six times.

The better headline would have been: “Mother who gave birth to one in a million identical twin sisters with Down syndrome announced that she was advised to stop six times.”

Write carefully!

