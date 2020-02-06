Advertisement

If you want to know what it’s like to live like a star, consider renting the former Kirk Douglas home. Renovated just a few years ago, the hip home offers almost everything you could ever hope for.

“This winning house is the trifecta of Palm Springs Vacation Rentals. Stunning retro interior design, iconic mid-century architecture and strong ties to the glamor of old Hollywood,” Acme House Co. says. “Throw in a great location, spectacular mountain views, and a very private resort-style pool. The result is one of the most requested vacation rentals in Palm Springs.”

The interior will enchant those staying there with its “open concept floor plan where the living room, dining room and kitchen form a large area around a beautiful fireplace” and the “master suite has a king size bed, a luxury master bath with a spectacular bathtub and direct access to the pool. “That sounds nice, but who could resist what is outside the house. Outdoor dining, an outdoor billiard table, an outdoor shower for two, and a large kidney-shaped swimming pool with a sun terrace are just some of the amenities. Don’t forget the “sloping lawn, mature plantings and towering palm trees.”

You just have to pay around $ 632.50 per night to experience ‘the magic of this accommodation’.

