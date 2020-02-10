Advertisement

When Al Pacino ends dinner in his beautiful dining room – and perhaps after he has spent a little time in whatever room this is (a chapel? A water pipe lounge?) – the actor can wander outside to enjoy his back yard, that looks like something out of a dream.

Towering palm trees are scattered throughout the property, which also has at least two fountains – one at the front of the house and another at the back (or more specifically, on the side). The second fountain is surrounded by four separate pools that do not seem to be intended for swimming. Fortunately, there is a much larger swimming pool on site if Pacino is ever in the mood to dive into it.

Follow a beautiful path of red brick to find even more water bags, as well as a tree-covered pavilion. There is also a long patio that is lined with sculptures and pot plants and also offers chairs, tables and sun loungers. This Oscar-winning star must certainly use this space to give unforgettable garden parties. We would like an invitation, and thank you!

Although every aspect of Pacino’s home is unmistakably breathtaking, his home still intrigues those who live in the area.

