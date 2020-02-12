You would think that a multi-billionaire like Mark Zuckerberg would live in an extremely lush house, decked out with everything you can imagine. However, as Architectural Digest revealed, his home of 5,617 square feet in Palo Alto, California, is quite modest. After purchasing his $ 7 million home in 2011, the property “comes with a saltwater swimming pool, glass conservatory, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.” As the outlet notes, the house is absolutely “no-frills” for a multi-billionaire, with Zuckerberg “opting for” form and function “over tasteless expressions of extravagance.”

Although the house still has luxurious amenities, such as an entertainment pavilion, underfloor heating and a “deep bath made of marble” in the bathroom, the most extravagant feature is probably Jarvis: Zuckerberg’s tailor-made artificially intelligent assistant. In a video that placed Harvard’s famous dropout on his own Facebook page, Jarvis looks like a highly sophisticated Siri of Alexa – with the voice of Morgan Freeman.

In December 2019, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, did something they had never done before: allowed a TV news crew to enter their home and see how the king of social media really lives. When CBS came in, they saw another side of Facebook’s founder, and as Gayle King perfectly summarized: “They are real people, with real problems, with real problems and real goals.”