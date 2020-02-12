Advertisement

NBC’s Good Girls returns this Sunday, February 16, and the excitement couldn’t have been higher, but it’s been a while since we recently spent with Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman). To help with the transition to season 3, we look back on season 2.

Below we break out where things have remained for our characters and we speculate about where they are likely to continue.

The Shots Heard ‘Round Michigan

Not comparable to season 1’s recording of Beth’s hubby Dean (Matthew Lillard), viewers were left with a cliffhanger about the future of Rio (Manny Montana). In contrast to the situation where viewers wondered who, if someone had been shot, we see Beth pulling the trigger of her crime cohort. But when she fled after disconnecting agent Turner (James Lesure) who ordered Rio Beth to kill, he turned his attention to the dying gang member.

Will Rio be saved on time or did he die? Given Beth’s sense of security in the final moments of season 2, we think the chances of survival are greater. After all, Montana shared promotional photos for season 3 on his Instagram, which means that Rio is probably alive rather than dead. Only the premiere can confirm this with certainty.

Next business venture

Towards the end of season 2, the women were viewed as suspects in Boomer’s disappearance (David Hornsby), but when he turned to the police, they dropped the hook. Now that Rio seems to be out of the way, Beth proposed their next business venture by presenting Annie and Ruby with her own fake bill.

As indicated in the trailer, the women follow this statement, but it is unclear at what time they board the idea and whether or not it will last. One thing is certain – they will get help from a new source, Lucy (Charlyne Yi), plagued character, who will play a role in their activities.

Relationship status

Ruby and Stan (Reno Wilson) are stronger than ever when season 2 enveloped him, now aware of her illegal activities, and they turn on despite the challenges that this could pose. In the meantime, Dean was seen as comforting when she came home after photographing Rio. Can their game play on-off again? And then there is Annie, who goes to F.B.I. Agent Noah (Sam Huntington), but things were tense and uncertain when he told her that he was being transferred to Arizona where his child lives.

Pick things up

If season 3 is something like the previous season, it can only attract a few moments after the end of season 2, or it can open with the new business booming. Viewers will have to wait and see for sure – anyway, prepare for more criminal villains.

Don’t miss it when Good Girls returns to NBC on Sunday.

Good girls, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 10 / 9c, NBC

