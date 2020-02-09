Advertisement

It seemed like a story of hope after a loss. A few years after filming the short doc 2009 The Last Truck: Closure of a GM plant in Moraine, Ohio, documentaries Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar were told that a new factory was opened in the scale. A Chinese company named Fuyao brought the world’s largest automotive glass manufacturer to the economically backward area. What actually unfolded is the flesh of the American Factory, Reichert and Bognar documentary, which follows the hopes, hardships and clashes rolled out with the production line. The film has been nominated for Best Documentary, and if you want to catch it for the Oscars, you can stream American Factory here.

In 2018, Michelle and Barack Obama set up a production company, Higher Ground, in collaboration with Netflix “to harness the power of story telling,” Obama said in a press release. “We believe that each of these productions will not only entertain, but educate, connect and inspire all of us.” American Factory is the first film supported by the production company and can now be streamed on Netflix. And when the Oscar contenders were announced, the former FLOTUS was one of the first to congratulate the directors on their appointment.

The film sheds light on the current state of work and economy through a completely human (and surprisingly humorous) story. “We had the opportunity to take a snapshot of what it is like in a world where working class people, regardless of where you come from, are under pressure,” Reichert told Rolling Stone. “The chances are smaller, the billionaire class is growing, and the possibilities for your life are being put under pressure. This film asks big questions: is this the way the world should be? Is this sustainable? Is this correct?”

The documentary was filmed for three years, which according to the directors was crucial to gain the trust of suspicious employees. “It is presumptuous what we do – we go into the lives of people we don’t know and say,” Trust us to tell your story, “Bogner told Oxford American. “We spend a lot of time making these films and people, I feel, come to realize that we are in it for the long term.”

American Factory captures the complex international state of work, but does so through an engaging, fascinating and highly human lens.

