A film about a young boy who lives in Nazi Germany and whose imaginary best friend is Hitler may not be your idea of ​​pleasure. But if you try to watch all the films that have been nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards, then Jojo Rabbit should definitely be on your list. It scored a total of six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress. Unfortunately, Jojo Rabbit may be difficult to stream before the Oscars.

The movie is currently not available for free streaming, but you can easily purchase it from any number of services. Google Play, iTunes, Prime Video and Vudu have it all for sale for $ 19.99. If you wait a few more days until February 18, you can rent it anywhere for a cheaper price, probably ranging from $ 4.99 to $ 5.99 per rental. The film is also still in the cinema when you can’t wait.

The new Taika Waititi movie really has to be seen to be believed. Jojo Rabbit got the attention of critics for his satirical approach to a period that has been revised so many times. It has also been criticized for the same satirical tone that some do not consider effective enough, a dangerous approach that can easily have an adverse effect and ultimately downplay the atrocities committed by the Nazi characters.

Kimberley French / 20th-century fox

It is true: it would be impossible to come up with a whimsical film about a young Nazi and his friend Hitler and make it completely free of controversy. Waititi never intended to make a movie that everyone would love. “I never wanted to make something that was very easy, because for me, if it’s too easy, what’s the point?” he told Deadline in an interview.

Even Scarlett Johansson, who plays the lead role in Jojo Rabbit, has difficulty explaining the plot of the film. “I mean, the logline sounds silly,” she told The Washington Post, “so every time someone asks me what it’s about, I go through a rabbit hole, no intended pun. You have to see the sort of it.”

So why not look and discover it for yourself?

