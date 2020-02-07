Advertisement

Since the release of the original movie in 1995, the Toy Story franchise has grown from the early showcase for Pixar’s upcoming digital animation (it was the first fully computer-animated feature film) to become the beloved flagship series for the company. With the most recent entry of the series for the best animation function, you can stream Toy Story 4 here before the 2020 Oscars.

Although the movie is not available for free streaming with a certain service, it is easy to rent or purchase through iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango, AMC On Demand and Microsoft. It is also for sale at DirecTV.

As you could guess the name, this is the fourth Toy Story movie in the series. We followed Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks) through his crisis about being not the favorite toy, discovered his meta history as a popular collector’s item, and met his extended toy family and treated aging because his human left toys completely behind for college. Woody now lives with a new man named Bonnie and hardly plays part of the playing time. Nevertheless, he still takes care of his owner and helps collect art and handicraft materials for her on her first day of kindergarten.

This accidentally leads Bonnie to make her new favorite toy, Forky, who refuses to consider herself a toy and constantly throws herself in the garbage.

Out of loyalty to an owner who doesn’t care for him, Woody goes further than trying to convince Forky that he is not only a toy, but also fond of it. Ultimately, this leads to a confrontation with a desperate toy that Woody’s voicebox, Gabby Gabby, wants. After kidnapping Forky, Woody makes an intense sacrifice to get Forky back and keep Bonnie happy, putting her joy above herself.

For now, Pixar has not announced any plans for a fifth Toy Story, and where and how Woody ends this movie is a sweet coda that offers a satisfying and reasonably firm end to the story. On the other hand, every earlier Toy Story movie also offered a pretty satisfying conclusion of its own, something series star Tom Hanks echoed to Hello! “The first time we thought:” Is this going to work at all? ” and the second time we said, “Are you sure you want to do this?” And on the third film we thought: “Do you have this? These films are really important! “

Hanks continued: “With the fourth, we don’t know if it’s the last, we don’t know if it’s the beginning of a new generation of all this, but I’m always beaten by the words on the paper and the investment that everyone makes. “Let’s see if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences feels the same.

