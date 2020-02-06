Advertisement

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, February 5 at 103. As one of the last big stars of the golden age of Hollywood, Douglas – who was also the father of Michael Douglas – certainly had an impact.

Nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career (for roles in the films Lust for Life (1956), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Champion (1949)), and earning an honorary prize in 1996, Douglas’ career reached to more than six decades after he first appeared on the scene with his role as Walter O’Neil in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers in 1946.

Looking back on his various works, we conclude where we can watch the actor on TV, as well as streaming and On Demand.

Amazon Prime Video

Various titles with the actor are available with an Amazon Prime membership, including The Way West (1967), The Vikings (1958), Catch Me a Spy (1971), The Big Trees (1952), Remembrance of Love (1982), Inherit the Wind (1988), The Master Touch (1972), is Paris burning? (1966) as well as It Runs in the Family (2003), which costs Michael Douglas.

The classic Douglas is best known for, Spartacus (1960), is also available to rent ($ 3.99) or buy ($ 7.99) on Prime Video along with various other titles in which he can be seen. You can also watch his performances on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In (1968) of season 2, episodes 4 and 5.

TCM

TCM has broadcast several titles with the star. View below the line-up of what’s coming this month and beyond.

Monday, February 10

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (4:15 a.m./3:15 a.m. c)

Tuesday, February 11

Lust for Life (1:15 a.m./12:15 a.m.c.)

The Bad and the Beautiful (11 p.m. / 10 p.m.)

Monday, February 24

The story of Three Loves (1953) (7.45 am / 6.45 am c)

Sunday, March 1

A Letter to Three Wives (1948) (6 p.m. / 5 p.m.)

Upon request

Depending on the providers, some Douglas films are available for free on request. Under Xfinity’s Hitz, viewers can watch movies such as Spartacus for free.

Starz

Currently available with a Starz subscription, viewers can watch Douglas in Posse (1975), Man Without a Star (1955), The Man From Snowy River (1982), Gunfight in the O.K. Corral (1957) and Greedy (1994).

MOVIES! TV network

The network presents a special Icon-A-Thon with the Douglas films on 9 February, see their full schedule below.

My Dear Secretary (1948) (12 p.m./11 a.m. c)

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (14:00 – 14:00)

In Harm’s Way (1965) (4.25 pm / 3.25 pm c)

Stay tuned for more programming while announcements are made.

