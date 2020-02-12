Advertisement

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang retired from the main democratic race on Tuesday after disappointing results from New Hampshire, and some wondered what candidates his supporters might end up using.

Yang suspended his campaign after initial results showed that he received less than 3 percent of the vote. His supporters will now have to decide whether they want to change their affiliation to one of the remaining candidate fields that are still running for the Democratic nomination.

A late January poll found that 42 percent of Yang supporters would refuse to support a democratic candidate other than Yang, while 9 percent said their choice would depend on the candidate. With 30 percent, the former Vice President Joe Biden was the first choice among the supporters willing to change. Senator Bernie Sanders took second place with 27 percent.

Yang’s campaign quickly won a very loyal group of followers called “Yang Gang”, although the candidate had no political experience.

Yang’s signing proposal for a universal basic income and focus on “Humanity First” and automation-related issues made him different from the large democratic field, but on Tuesday evening his waning chances of winning the nomination had become apparent.

“I am the mathematician and the numbers show that we will not win this race,” Yang said to his followers in New Hampshire. “I am not someone who wants to receive donations and support in a race we are organizing.” will not win, so I announce tonight that I will suspend my presidential campaign. “

Andrew Yang speaks to the crowd on February 8, 2020 at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Justin Sullivan / Getty

Yang previously said he was a supporter of Sanders during the 2016 Democratic primary, adding that many of his supporters could change allegiance to the Senator if he got out of the race.

“I think Bernie and I have a lot of overlap in support, so I wouldn’t be surprised if many of our supporters move in that direction,” Yang told reporters on January 29.

It is unclear whether Yang decides to support another candidate in primary school. He said he would support anyone who is the democratic candidate in the general election.

While Yang supporters are likely to vote for a Democrat in the general election if they participate, his base also includes a large number of independent and conservative parties. Some voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Supporters of the other democratic candidates quickly began to advertise Yang supporters on Twitter after the announcement, but few immediately announced their new loyalties on the social media platform.

“I am sad to see @AndrewYang drop out since I am an early # yanggang member. I will now join the Bernie camp (where I was in 2016). I hope there is a place for Yang in a Bernie administration “tweeted Matt Saincome, founder of the satirical website The Hard Times.

“If Yang fails, I’ll switch to Klobuchar. If Bernie receives the nomination, I could vote for Trump,” tweeted user @ redeemedmonkey1 just before Yang failed.

With Yang out of the running, some of his supporters can choose to postpone the election. For those participating, their November election might be a Trump referendum rather than a candidate preference.

