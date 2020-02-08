Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidates will return to the debate for the ninth time on Friday, but representative Tulsi Gabbard will not be among them.

The debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, jointly organized by ABC, WMUR-TV and Apple News, will be the last before the state area code on February 11. Gabbard, who announced her candidacy in January 2019, has missed the last two debates. in December and January and not qualified for Friday.

In order to qualify for the event on Friday, the candidates had to fulfill both an election and a donation requirement. For the survey, they had to receive at least 5 percent support in at least four national surveys or early surveys in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, or 7 percent support in at least two early surveys from qualified survey organizations.

Gabbard hit the 5 percent survey threshold in two state or national surveys, but according to the New York Times, she missed two surveys to qualify.

Candidates also had to have at least 225,000 individual donors, including at least 1,000 donors in at least 20 states or areas. According to Time, Gabbard had the necessary donations, but without the necessary voting results, she will be excluded from the stage on Friday.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard during a television interview at the U.S. Capitol on January 9th. She will not take part in Friday’s democratic presidential debate because she did not meet the election requirements.

Newsweek asked Gabbard for a comment, but received no response before it was released.

Seven candidates qualified for the debate: former Vice President Joe Biden; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is automatically excluded from the debate because he does not request donations. It is therefore impossible for him to fulfill a donor request. However, Bloomberg could be debated on February 19 for the first time since the National Democratic Committee decided that there would be no donor threshold.

Biden, Sanders and Warren have already qualified for this debate, which the Times says will take place in Las Vegas.

The Congresswoman was also absent from CNN’s New Hampshire town halls, which took place the two days before the debate. She said she wasn’t invited. She also criticized the media for being biased against her and systematically excluding the “first female combat veteran to run for the presidency” and the “only colored woman of the Democrats”.

Gabbard will hold a town hall in Somersworth, New Hampshire two hours before the debate begins. Participants have the opportunity to hear them speak, “ask questions, take a photo, and see for themselves why it is the best choice for our next president,” their campaign website said.

