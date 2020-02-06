Advertisement

The cast members of Real Housewives of New Jersey are known for folding tables and large family outbursts. Apart from their drama, they are one of the most flashy franchises.

RHONJ season 10 cast | Tommy Garcia / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

With mega houses and worn-out jewelry, viewers wonder how they live such flashy lives when their big stars have had serious financial problems. The 10-cast season is ringing in large cash with regard to their salaries in the show, which contributes to their growing assets.

Teresa Giudice

For a short time, Giudice was a paid contributor to PEOPLE Magazine where she blogged about the show on the site. Her books have become the bestsellers of the New York Times, including four cookery books Skinny Italian, Fabulicious !, Fabulicious Fast & Fit and Fabulicious !, and On the Grill – and various memoirs, Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back at It Again, and stand strong. She also had her own jewelry line of costume accessories called TG Fabulicious – and a line of dessert wines with Fabellini.

Teresa Giudice Tommy Garcia / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Her net worth was once estimated at around $ 11 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite the success of her businesses, she and her husband filed for bankruptcy in 2011 and claimed to have more than $ 11 million in debt. Legal documents revealed that she took home big advances and royalties from her books – including a $ 250,000 advance for Skinny Italian and $ 30,000 in royalties, according to Earn The Necklace. They were found guilty of fraud in 2013 for a guilty plea in which they both served different prison sentences. With the bankruptcy application, the loss of income from her business and legal costs, her assets were affected. Fortunately she has the show. Reality Blurb reported that she has paid $ 62,000 per episode, making her salary slightly more than $ 1 million for season 10.

Melissa Gorga

Gorga has had her own success since she joined the show in season 3. In her first season, she released a pop single, “On Display,” which was charted on iTunes. She released her first book in 2013, Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage, in which she shares her secrets about a long-lasting and happy relationship. In the book she gives the four ingredients that she believes contribute to a good relationship – respect, honesty, loyalty and passion – mixed with old-fashioned values.

Melissa Gorga | Tommy Garcia / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gorga took her love of fashion and all things glitter and glamor to another level when she opened her boutique in New Jersey, Envy. The company has not been without ups and downs. Her former business partner sued her and the store closed a few months before she was reopened with only Gorga. She was also accused of selling counterfeit Chanel purses and accessories, which caused a setback in 2017. The store is now doing well.

She and her husband reportedly had problems, partly because of their former mortgage company and fans suspected that they would file for bankruptcy just like her sister-in-law. They tried to sell their home in Montclair, New Jersey. They now live in a mansion in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Whatever money problems she had now seemed to be solved. She says she is paid $ 600,000 per season and is estimated to be worth $ 1.5 million.

Jennifer Aydin

Aydin has been in the show since season 9 and shows off her wealth. She attracts Chanel in almost every episode and has a spacious home that matches her flashy fashion choices. Her huge mansion in New Jersey is equipped with 18 bathrooms. The house is 12,000 square feet with a basement of 8,000 square feet that holds nine bedrooms.

Jennifer Aydin | Tommy Garcia / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The mother of five relies on her plastic surgeon husband to take the bacon home while she takes care of their home and family. Their family business is Aydin Plastic Surgery in Paramus, New Jersey. The husband Bill van Aydin specializes in aesthetic cosmetic surgery of the face and body, including minimally invasive procedures and reconstruction of breast cancer survivors and traumatic injuries, including hand surgery, according to the office’s website. Because of her husband’s plastic surgery, she is worth an estimated $ 7 million.

Jennifer Goldschneider

Goldschnieder has made it famous in the show that, in addition to her previous life as a lawyer, she has ‘family money’ and declared herself the ‘richest cast member’. Her parents have invested their money well and have set up a trust fund that she can access when she gets older. When she decided to withdraw money from the trust, she took a note from her parents’ book and invested in real estate. She owns a house in the Hamptons that she rents out for $ 50,000 a month. She also has real estate in New York and runs a real estate management company.

Jackie Goldschneider Tommy Garcia / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

After retiring from her life as a real estate lawyer, she found a new passion as a freelance journalist and newspaper columnist. Her writing credits include Good Housekeeping and Huffington Post – along with her own blog, The Mummy Brain. Her accumulated wealth prior to participating in the show was estimated at $ 2 million.

Margaret Josephs

Josephs, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, used her diploma to become a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She worked as a clothing designer before starting her own line with the lifestyle brand Macbeth Collection. Her business flourished for almost twenty years. Her net worth was an estimated $ 50 million before she encountered problems with money in 2019.

Margaret Josephs | Tommy Garcia / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She was charged $ 200,000 by two former friends who claimed she owed them money on a loan. She also owed tax in arrears and then declared bankruptcy within her company when Vineyard Vines sued her for $ 12 million and claimed that her company had copied their logo design. Page six also reported that her house was foreclosed in 2018.

Dolores Catania

Catania earns approximately $ 60,000 per episode, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating that she is worth $ 4 million. Although most of her income comes from RHONJ, she used the show to venture into real estate.

Dolores Catania Tommy Garcia / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Her and her former husband, Frank Catania, are active in home sellers. They buy houses, rebuild them and sell them for a higher profit. They also build custom homes, as shown in the current season of the show. Catania also does sponsored messages on social media.

