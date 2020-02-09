Advertisement

Russ & Paola (season 1)

Status: Married

Russ, from Owasso, Oklahoma and Paola, from Bucaramanga, Colombia, married in 2013. Since then they have moved to Miami so that Paola could continue her career as a model and personal trainer. And they welcomed their first child, son Axel, on New Year’s Day 2019.

Alan & Kirlyam (Season 1)

Status: Married

Alan, from Los Angeles, and Kirlyam, from Goiânia, Brazil, recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. They currently live in Huntersville, North Carolina, and raise their 2-year-old son, Liam.

Louis & Aya (season 1)

Status: Married?

Louis, from Indianapolis, Indiana and Aya, from Ormoc, Philippines, still seem to be together. They welcomed a son named Giovanni, their first child, in June 2018.

Mike & Aziza (season 1)

Status: Married

Mike, from Cleveland, Ohio and Aziza, from Volgograd, Russia, became parents in January 2019 and added “Little Miss Olivia Joan” to their family.

Chelsea & Yamir (season 2)

Status: Divorced

Chelsea, from Galesburg, Illinois, and Yamir, from Managua, Nicaragua, filed for divorce in 2016. In 2017, Yamir – who eventually moved to Los Angeles – told followers on Instagram: “There is no hatred” between him and Chelsea. He is currently pursuing a career as a singer-songwriter.

Danielle & Mohamed (Season 2)

Status: Divorced

Danielle, from Norwalk, Ohio, and Mohamed, from Tunis, Tunisia, divorced in 2017 amid allegations of infidelity. In April 2018, Mohamed gave Instagram followers an update about his life in Austin, Texas, and said he was “happy” and “doing great”.

Justin & Evelin (Season 2)

Status: Married

Justin, from San Jose, California, and Evelin, from Cali, Colombia, still seem to be as in love as ever. Interestingly enough, Evelin changed her name to “Evelyn” after moving to the US

Brett & Daya (season 2)

Status: Married

Brett, from Snohomish, Washington and Daya, from San Carlos, Philippines, walked down the aisle in February 2015 and in July 2017 they welcomed daughter Isabella.

Jason & Cássia (season 2)

Status: Divorced

Jason, from Spring Hill, Florida, and Cássia, from Curitiba, Brazil, completed their divorce in October 2018 after withdrawing their original divorce petition that spring.

Danny & Amy (season 2)

Status: Married

Danny, from Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Amy, from Cape Town, South Africa, have been married since 2014 and are now the parents of two toddlers: son Jedidiah and daughter Anna. The family currently lives in Texas and launched a church in April 2019 where they lead the Marriage and Family group.

Mark & ​​Nikki (season 3)

Status: Married?

Mark, from Baltimore, Maryland and Nikki, from Cebu City, Philippines, is apparently still married. According to Starcasm, they sued TLC for their display of the show and a judge threw the case.

Loren & Alexei (season 3)

Status: Married

Loren, from New York City, and Alexei, from Nazareth Illit, Israel, are in charge in September 2015 and live in Florida. They are expecting a baby boy in May!

Kyle & Noon (season 3)

Status: Married

Kyle, from New Orleans, Louisiana and Noon, from Bangkok, Thailand, are still male and female and live in Portland, Oregon.

Melanie & Devar (season 3)

Status: Married

Melanie Bowers, from Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, and Devar Walters, from Runaway Bay, Jamaica, said their I do’s after Devar moved to the United States and welcomed daughter Avah in November 2017.

Fernando & Carolina (Season 3)

Status: Married

Fernando, from Doral, Florida, and Carolina, from Medellín, Colombia, are still together after she presumably conquered Carolina’s suspicions that Fernando was cheating on her with an ex-girlfriend.

Josh & Aleksandra (season 3)

Status: Married

Josh, from Rexburg, Idaho, and Aleksandra, from Kirov, Russia, were paired in August 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Kaya, the following March. Since then they have moved to Australia for his medical education.

Jorge & Anfisa (season 4)

Status: Married

Jorge, from Riverside, California, and Anfisa, from Moscow, Russia, are still together, although he is in jail for two and a half years after being found in his car with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana, according to People. Anfisa is a competitive bodybuilder.

Narkyia & Olulowo (season 4)

Status: Married

Narkyia, from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and Olulowo, from Lagos, Nigeria, endured a temporary break and lives in Pennsylvania.

Matt & Alla (season 4)

Status: Married

Matt, from Williamstown, Kentucky, and Alla, from Kiev, Ukraine – who reconnected with the show after the fall of his third marriage – are still husband and wife and live in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chantel & Pedro (season 4)

Status: Married

Chantel, from Atlanta, Georgia, and Pedro, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, live in Georgia, and their married life was recently profiled in the TLC spinoff The Family Chantel. Chantel also graduated from the nursing school.

Nicole & Azan (Season 4 & 5)

Status: engaged

Nicole, from Bradenton, Florida, and Azan, from Agadir, Morocco, are Azan “still happy together” but have suspended their wedding plans and live separately, as she recently revealed on Instagram. While the beauty salon based in Morocco also seems to be a gap, Nicole works at Starbucks and educates her five-year-old daughter May.

Elizabeth & Andrei (season 5)

Status: Married

Elizabeth, from Tampa, Florida, and Andrei, from Chisinau, Moldova, seem to enjoy the married life in the Sunshine State with daughter Eleanor, who was born in January 2019.

Evelyn & David (Season 5)

Status: Married

Evelyn, from Claremont, New Hampshire, and David, from Granada, Spain, have been married since October 2017. In April 2019, Evelyn took the top 14 American idol Season 17 and in September the couple moved to Los Angeles.

Molly & Luis (season 5)

Status: Divorced

Molly, from Woodstock, Georgia, and Luis, from the Dominican Republic, got married in July 2017, but Molly filed for divorce in January and her ex has since remarried.

David & Annie (season 5)

Status: Married

David, from Louisville, Kentucky and Annie, from Bueng Kan, Thailand, are still together and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in September 2019.

Josh & Aika (season 5)

Status: Married

Josh, from Mesa, Arizona, and Aika, from Quezon City, Philippines, are still married after he had been in Vegas in September 2017.

Ashley & Jay (season 6)

Status: Divorced

Ashley, from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Jay, from Port Maria, Jamaica, married in May 2018, but she filed a divorce almost a year later (for the second time) and cited “adultery” as the reason. Jay also spent four weeks in ICE custody in July 2019, but has since stayed in Pennsylvania and currently works as a tattoo artist.

Colt & Larissa (season 6)

Status: Divorced

Colt, from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Larissa, from Minas Gerais, Brazil, married in June 2018, but filed a divorce in January 2019 on the day Larissa was arrested for domestic violence. The divorce was completed in April. Larissa still lives in Las Vegas and is romantically connected to other TLC franchise alums.

Jonathan & Fernanda (season 6)

Status: Divorced

Jonathan, from Lumberton, North Carolina, and Fernanda, from Celaya, Mexico, married in May 2018, but announced their split in January 2019. The following May, Jonathan stated that he had withdrawn the papers for Fernanda’s green card. Fernanda currently lives in Chicago and announced that she is using Match.com to find her next love.

Kalani & Asuelu (season 6)

Status: Married

Kalani, from Orange County, California, and Asuelu, from Samoa, married in September 2018 and have now raised two sons: Oliver, born in January 2018, and Kennedy, born in May 2019. The family lives in Utah.

Eric & Leida (season 6)

Status: Married

Eric, from Baraboo, Wisconsin, and Leida, from Jakarta, Indonesia, are still together, although they made headlines for an incident of domestic violence in January 2019. Leida also reconciled with Eric’s daughter Alari after filing a restraining order .

Steven & Olga (Season 6)

Status: Married

Steven, from Bowie, Maryland and Olga, from Voronezh, Russia, announced their marriage in August 2019, just over a year after they had officially welcomed their son Alex and Olga to Maryland.

90 Day Fiancé is closing its seventh season, so there is no better time to catch up with the last stars of the TLC show – all 32 couples!

We are happy to say that many of the duos are still together, but like every fan who has seen spin-offs happily ever after and what now? can witness, the couples who split tend to do this with anger focused on 11!

Browse the gallery above for updates – the good, the bad and the ugly – about the pairs from the first six seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. And stay informed for updates about the season 7 couples!

90 days fiancee, Sunday, 8 / 7c, TLC

