Awards season is always a bit of a whirlwind, but 2019-2020 was even crazier. Part of this can be attributed to the Oscars that take place a few weeks earlier than normal. As the high point of the awards season, people working in the industry worked to stay in control.

Moreover, this year’s discourse seemed coarser than ever. The academy was confronted with various controversies, including the lack of diversity and the absence of female Best Director nominees. Yet one film presented the potential Cinderella story that many in the industry were looking for.

An Oscars statue on the red carpet

Which films were expected to win the big prizes at the Oscars 2020?

When the awards season started in the fall of 2019, it was smart money on the Once Upon a Time by Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood or The Irishman by Martin Scorsese. Both films felt like a traditional Oscar rate. Both contain striking performances and epic stories. And both represented a sort of highlight of the career of their directors.

But the story has changed considerably in recent months. The films of Tarantino and Scorsese lost a lot of their steam. And the 1917 drama from the First World War by Sam Mendes and the South Korean thriller parasite by Bong Joon Ho emerged as favorites. The Golden Globe victory for Best Motion Picture Drama in particular turned the tide.

When I went into the Oscar broadcast, 1917 felt like the clear leader. Nominated for 10 Oscars, Mendes’ film had just the right balance between spectacle and content to deliver a possible sweep. Although 1917 took three Oscars home, those victories were all on the technical side. Instead, another movie emerged to dominate the big night of Hollywood.

“Parasite” has taken a surprising turn and made history

In the end Parasite became the first film in a foreign language that ever won the Oscar for best photo. Several international releases have been nominated for the highest honor over the years – including Roma, Amour and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon – but none have achieved it so far. However, the Parasite academy not only gave the Best Picture trophy.

In the evening, the only award-winning Bong film was a final for Best International Feature. As the first South Korean film to be nominated for the prize – previously Best Foreign Language Film – Parasite would always be a sort of pioneer. When Bong won the best original scenario, it became clear that a mini-sweep with Parasite was a clear possibility.

And by the time the curtain closed on Oscar night, Parasite had won four of its six categories, more than any other film. Bong defeated leader Mendes for Best Director, setting the stage for the Best Picture victory. The only lost Parasite prizes were for production design and film editing on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ford v Ferrari, respectively.

What does this mean for next year’s Oscars?

Industry insiders are already assessing whether Parasite’s historic Oscar wins can be a sign of the future. But just a year after winning the divided Green Book Best Image, it is far too early to say whether Bong’s Oscar triumph has anything legitimate to say about what the future holds.

Despite all the talk about change, the academy still nominated only one person of color among her 20 actors. Although Little Women received several nominations, director Greta Gerwig was not among them. And female and minority-led (and directed) films such as The Farewell, Hustlers and Us were completely overlooked.

For now, Parasite seems to be the exception rather than the rule. In its presenters and musical artists, the 2020 Oscars have made a vigorous effort to compensate for the lack of representation. Let’s hope the academy makes the same dedication to continue the progress that awaits Parasite’s exciting victories.

