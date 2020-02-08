Advertisement

In general, Bachelor Nation members do not like the Peter Weber Bachelor participants. They feel that many of them are “immature” and “mean.” But that has not prevented people from thinking about who they would like to see at Bachelor in Paradise.

Peter Weber and his “Bachelor” participants | John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

This is who fans want to see on the beach this summer (or at least plan to).

Lexi Buchanan

Several fans tweeted that they wanted to see Lexi Buchanan on BIP.

According to her ABC bio, Lexi is a smart, independent and fun woman who is ready to find the future father of her children. She grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and is one of the six siblings. Lexi went to Florida State University and left the university with a very serious boyfriend, but after he moved to New York City, he ended things so that they could both pursue their own career and passions. Lexi stayed in New York City and since then has been doing well as a marketing coordinator for a real estate company. She has had some bad and mediocre dates in New York and can’t find the right man. “

“Lexi, you earned better. see you in paradise <3 ”tweeted one fan.

“LEXI FOR BACHELOR IN PARADISE #JusticeForLexi,” tweeted another.

Mykenna Dorn

Mykenna Dorn may have been involved in a drama towards the end of her time on The Bachelor, but fans still think she (and her tongue) will do well in Paradise.

“See your crazy ** in paradise, Mykenna,” tweeted a fan.

“I love Mykenna, I’m glad she got kicked off because I want to see her on paradise,” another wrote.

Some fans already think they would make a great pair with Cam Ayala. BIP fans will remember that Cam tried to chase Caelynn Miller-Keyes last season, but she wasn’t interested in it.

According to the ABC bio of Mykenna, she ‘had one relationship, but she ended it when he became too controlling. She is looking for someone who will surprise her with romantic adventures, but also likes to drink and dance with her friends. Mykenna says: “I want the good and the bad. I want to laugh, act crazy and be spontaneous with my person, but I also want a relationship in which we challenge each other. I don’t want easy love! “

Tammy Ly

As the Weber season progressed, Tammy Ly became involved with more and more drama, so fans think they will be perfect for paradise.

“Tammy goes to paradise. Bet that, “tweeted a fan.

“Shout out to Tammy’s producer who told her sh * t for no reason. hello tammy, we’ll see you in paradise, “tweeted another.

According to Tammy’s bio, she is “taking over the world and if a man can’t keep up, she’s not afraid to leave them in the dust.”

Alayah Benavidez

Bachelor lovers remember the Alayah Benavidez drama from the Weber season. She was sent home after being called ‘fake’, returned and sent home again. For that reason (and because some people feel that they have been robbed), fans think they will definitely appear on Paradise.

“Pour one out for Alayah, may the drama you bring to paradise this summer be eternal,” tweeted a fan.

According to her biography, she is “looking for a man who has strong goals for the future and will not stop her if she wants to pursue her own passions.”

We are sure that as more women are sent home, fans will add to their Paradise lists. But for now these are the biggest contenders.

