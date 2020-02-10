Advertisement

Parasite made Oscar history as the first film in foreign languages ​​to win the Best Picture Award. Bong Joon Ho’s story of scammers living from a rich family has finally crossed that border. Other films in foreign languages ​​made it to the final round, but lost from a traditional English-language film.

Parasite wins Best Picture at the Oscars including Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Kang-Ho Song, Yang Jin-mo, Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae, Ha-jun Lee, Yang-kwon Moon, Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, Bong Joon-ho and Sun-kyun Lee | Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Parasite was already in good company with these other nominees, but if you are interested in the history behind this milestone victory, here are some other films in foreign languages ​​that The Academy has nominated in the past.

A year earlier, “Parastie” Roma had a good chance at the Oscar for best photo

The 2018 film Roma by Alfonso Cuaron was a favorite with Oscar. Cuaron based his black and white drama about girl (Yalitza Aparicio) for a rich Mexican family on his own life when he grew up. Roma still won Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography, but Green Book eventually won Best Photo.

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma | Alfonso Cuarón / Netflix

The success of Roma was enough for Steven Spielberg to launch a campaign to disqualify Netflix for Oscar nominations. So far Netflix is ​​still taking part, as The Irishman also received many nominations.

In 2013, “Amour” was the only nominee for the best photo in a foreign language

Michael Haneke’s French film from 2012, Amour, was a brutal drama about a victim of an 80-person stroke (Emmanuelle Riva) who wanted to end her life. Her husband (Jean-Louis Trintignant) tried to take care of her and got more and more resistance.

Emmanuelle Riva in Amour | Films du Losange / Sony Pictures Classics

Amour won the Oscar for the best foreign language film. The Academy nominated Haneke for best director and best screenplay and Riva for her performance. Argo won Best Picture that year.

“Babel” and “Letters From Iwo Jima” were technically strange films

Babel was a story with several stories that crossed several cultures. As such it had stories in Spanish, in Japanese, in Arabic and in sign language. It also had an American story with Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett who spoke English.

Letters from Iwo Jima was a film by Clint Eastwood. He directed the Japanese perspective on the Second World War as an addition to his film Flags of Our Fathers. A lot of letters is in Japanese with English subtitles, but there are also English speaking characters and it is a Hollywood production.

“Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” was the last Asian best photo nominee before “Parasite”

The martial arts epic of Ang Lee ended up being nominated for Best Picture. Lee should settle for the best foreign language film, the best cinematography for Peter Pau, the best original score for Tan Dun and the best art direction for Tim Yip. Gladiator won Best Picture that year.

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon was a Hong Kong / Taiwanese film. The actors spoke Mandarin. Parastie is a Korean film in the Korean language.

“Life Is Beautiful” and “Il Postino” were Italian Oscar nominees

Roberto Benigni achieved a remarkable performance with his 1998 film Is Is Beautiful. He made a comedy about the Holocaust. He would win Best Actor and Best Foreign Language Film, and his composer Nicola Piovani would win the Best Score. Shakespeare in Love took Best Picture home

Roberto Benigni at the Oscars with Sophia Loren (R) | Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

Il Postino from 1995 was a whimsical love story about a postman with an eye on him. He learns poetry from a poet whose post he delivers, and those poems and all other dialogues are in Italian. Il Postino received the best photo nomination but not the best foreign language film. It won for the best score, but also not the best actor for the late Massimo Troisi or director Michael Radford, but Braveheart won the best photo.

Previous foreign films nominated for Best Picture Oscars

For the sake of completeness, here are a few early films in foreign languages ​​that have been nominated for the best image. 1937’s French film Grand Illusion, 1968’s French / Algerian Z, 1971’s Swedish The Immigrants and 1972’s Swedish Cries and Whispers.

All in all, only 12 films in foreign languages ​​ever came close to an Oscar for best photos, and only 10 if you disqualify Babel and Letters from Iwo Jima. Hopefully Parasite is the first of many.

