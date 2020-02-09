Advertisement

The Chatty Broads podcast with Bekah and Jess often contains summaries of current episodes of The Bachelor. Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez (who appeared on the season of Arie) and her co-host Jess Ambrose recently discussed a lingering mystery: who is the rumor virgin in the Peter Weber season? At the start of Pilot Pete’s season, the show teased a big virgin revelation (don’t you like that!). But it still hasn’t happened. Martinez and Ambrose weighed in which Bachelor season 24 participant still has his V-card.

Which participant in Pilot Pete’s season of “The Bachelor” is a virgin?

Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss about The Bachelor | John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

In the supertease of the very first episode of The Bachelor, which shows what is coming the rest of the season, one of the sound bites refers to one of the participants who is a virgin.

Like many seasons past, there is one Bachelor participant who is a (sarcastic sigh) virgin, and as always it comes out too late in the game.

In a recent episode of Chatty Broads, Martinez and Ambrose suspected Weber’s last three women when Martinez gave her virgin prediction.

“I think Hannah Ann is fourth or third,” Martinez suspected on her podcast. “I think she is the virgin.”

“I could certainly see that,” Ambrose replied.

“Well, after their conversation, certain things she said made me think she was probably the virgin,” explained Martinez, referring to Sluss’ one-on-one date with Pilot Pete. “Because she said …” I want to save that kind of love … for that person. “

Martinez joked: “I smell a virgin.”

Perhaps, the podcast hosts, Sluss predicted the show just before fantasy suites. Around that time everyone comes to clown.

Former “Bachelor” participant says this evidence from recent episodes why Hannah Ann Sluss is a good bet

Martinez pointed to further evidence for her theory from Sluss’ one-on-one date with Weber.

Hannah Ann Sluss | Maarten de Boer / ABC via Getty Images

It seemed that Sluss had never really thought about what she really wanted from a relationship, or from life earlier, the former Bachelor participant pointed out. Perhaps that is why her answers to Weber are so “A.I.” seemed because they referred to it on Chatty Broads.

While Sluss had a relationship for three and a half years, she told Pilot Pete on her date that she was not in love. And that she had never been in love. This worried Weber.

Martinez and Ambrose seemed to think that Sluss still finds himself, still young. Perhaps, as Hannah Brown, Martinez offered, Sluss will be fully appreciated during this bachelor’s trip.

Martinez says hopefully Sluss will figure out what kind of person she is really attracted to versus the person “for whom she should be attracted”.

We would love that trip for Hannah Ann.

Will Hannah Ann be the next bachelor?

This season of The Bachelor can go down in history because of the most unlikely cast. In an earlier episode of Chatty Broads, Martinez referred this season to ‘unprecedented evil’. As Ambrose and Martinez have discussed, which of the women of Pilot Pete would not be a terrible choice for Bachelorette?

“The only truly viable one I see this season is Madison Bachelorette,” said Martinez, resounding.

Hannah Ann Sluss on the REVOLVE group date on The Bachelor | Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

“At this point, anyway, I feel neutral,” she said.

“We also have Kelley,” Ambrose interrupted.

“What about Hannah Ann?” Martinez offered, saying she “wouldn’t hate it.” She admitted that she “would rather Hannah Ann the Bachelorette than Hannah B.”

But if we are honest with ourselves, we know that we will look at it no matter who it is.

