Advertisement

The muffler of the president of the Aam Aadmi party, Arvind Kejriwal, has sparked a lot of talk on social media over the years. It has once again become a topic of discussion among people after a delightful little “double” by Kejriwal was discovered in Delhi with an equally cute silencer.

AAP went to Twitter to share a picture of the little one. In the picture, the cute baby is wearing a hat with the name and symbol of the party. He also wears glasses with a black mustache over his upper lip. However, it is the dark colored muffler that wraps around the child’s head and attracts people’s attention.

“Mufflerman,” APP wrote and shared the picture.

Advertisement

Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Since the picture was shared a few hours ago, it quickly aroused people’s interest. So far it has collected over 16,000 likes and more than 2,300 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.

People couldn’t stop commenting on how adorable the child looks in his Kejriwal-inspired dress.

“Delightful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Soooo cute,” commented another. “Very cute,” wrote another.

Here are some of the other cute child’s pictures.

One where he tries to catch a balloon:

One where he tries to catch a balloon.

(

HT Photos

)

The yawning picture of the little one can melt your heart:

The yawning picture of the little one can melt your heart.

(

HT Photos

)

With other AAP supporters:

Among other supporters of AAP.

(

HT Photos

)

Little Mufflerman in a charming pose:

Little Mufflerman in a charming pose.

(

HT Photos

)

ANI also went on Twitter to share a picture of the young child with another. “A supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reaches the residence of Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi with his children,” wrote ANI.

# DelhiElections2020: A supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reaches the residence of Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi with his children. All 70 meeting seats in Delhi begin at 8:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/jFG9M6VZ4W

– ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

What do you think of this cute “Mufflerman”?

Advertisement