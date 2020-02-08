Advertisement

MANCHESTER, N.H. –

MANCHESTER, NH – Joe Biden escorted his criticism of Pete Buttigieg on Saturday to save his presidential campaign. no Barack Obama. “

Biden’s biting attacks on Buttigieg’s relatively thin resume mark a new, more aggressive attempt to slow down the momentum of the youngest candidate in the democratic field. The 38-year-old emerged from Iowa in an effective relationship with Senator Bernie Sanders, but is confronted with questions about whether his eight-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana – a city with around 100,000 residents – has prepared him for the presidency.

“I don’t believe we’re in danger if I’m the nominee,” Biden told the voters in Manchester. “I really believe we are a risk party if we nominate someone who never held a higher position than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

Biden tries to prevent him from falling far behind both Buttigieg and Sanders in a second consecutive nomination competition. Both appear in a strong position in New Hampshire for primary Tuesday, while Biden has admitted that he expects a “hit” in the state.

The Biden campaign is urgently trying to recalibrate, shake up its senior leadership and indicate that the former vice president will not perish without a fight. On Saturday morning, the campaign posted an online video attacking Buttigieg, one of the heaviest intraparty widths of the Democratic primary.

The 90-second video compares the record of Biden as vice-president with the service of Buttigieg as mayor. While Biden helped President Barack Obama pass sweeping health care legislation and orchestrate a rescue operation for the automobile industry, the ad says, Buttigieg installed decorative lights on bridges and repaired sidewalks.

The inexperience of Buttigieg is one of his main vulnerabilities while voting voters about his readiness for the Oval office. He claimed that his term as mayor, in particular of a city in the Rust Belt, gives him a better sense of the concerns of voters who have to win back Democrats in 2020. But he has not yet had to defend the core of his record against the type of specific attack Biden launched.

Buttigieg’s campaign accused Biden of trivializing work in small towns across the country and of political despair.

“The vice president’s decision to run this ad appeals more to where he is now in this race than to Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran,” said Chris Meagher, spokesperson for the Buttigieg campaign. The campaign also emphasized criticism from other mayors across the country who said that Biden was ignoring the importance of small towns.

Buttigieg’s calls for generational change and his criticism of Washington have irritated some of his rivals, including Biden, who accused the former mayor of undermining the work of the Obama administration.

Buttigieg has argued that although the Obama administration had successes, the country is in a different place than four years ago and requires new leadership. He also tried to make comparisons with Obama and emphasized his ability to overcome questions about his own inexperience during the 2008 campaign.

The former vice-president made it clear on Saturday that he sees the comparison as inappropriate.

“This guy isn’t Barack Obama,” he told reporters. “Barack Obama had laid out a clear vision of what he thought international society should look like and what the order should be. Barack Obama had explained in detail what he thought should happen with regard to the economy.”

Biden’s advisers are well aware that two weak achievements will remove Biden’s core argument: that he is the most eligible candidate in a general election against US President Donald Trump. The former vice president hopes to remain viable through South Carolina, which votes at the end of the month and is the first on the primary calendar with a large black population. Biden has questioned the entire campaign considerably better than his rivals with black voters.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg has struggled to get support from black voters, raising questions about whether his early impetus will be curbed when the campaign goes south.

“This is a diverse party,” said Biden. “It is why we are strong. Our nominee must reflect that power.”

It is not only Buttigieg that blocks the path of Biden. Sanders also seems ready for a strong show in New Hampshire, a state that he won in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points.

During a campaign event on Saturday, Sanders said that his previous victory gave him crucial credibility with voters.

“New Hampshire broke through and said to the establishment,” You know what, standing up for working families is not a radical idea, “he said.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is still confronted with questions from some Democrats about whether he would harm the party in the general election. Biden and Minnesota, Senator Amy Klobuchar led that leadership, with Klobuchar being the only candidate to lend a hand in Friday’s debate when moderators asked if anyone was worried about Sanders at the top of the ticket.

“People know that I am straightforward and I tell them the truth,” Klobuchar said Saturday. She also announced to voters that her campaign had raised $ 1.5 million since the debate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts in the Senate, also needs a strong finish in New Hampshire to prove her viability of the campaign in the primary. As she talked to supporters before knocking on doors, she noted that it was three years since Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, admonished her on the senate floor with the phrase “nevertheless, she persisted” – an expression Die Warren has turned into a motto for her campaign.

“I have won invincible battles almost all my life,” she said.

Associated Pres writers Holly Ramer in Durham, New Hampshire, Kathleen Ronayne in Manchester and Will Weissert in Rochester, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

