TOKYO >> As the Diamond Princess cruise ship entered the harbor in Yokohama, Japan, Sunday morning after a night of quarantine at sea, passengers with luck and windows and balconies could see fire trucks and 15 ambulances waiting for the ship.

It was a nerve-racking sign for the nearly 3,700 people locked up for six days on the ship, which has hosted the highest concentration of coronavirus cases outside of China.

That afternoon the captain announced via the intercom that another six people – including five crew members – had tested positive for the virus. Eight others would be taken off the ship to be treated for unrelated medical conditions, the captain said.

“Now we will start counting ambulances and know that that is the number that is being deleted,” said Sarah Arana, 52, a medical social worker from Paso Robles, California.

The six new coronavirus cases on the Diamond Princess brought the total to 70 since the Japanese health authorities started testing people on the ship last week. New cases have been announced almost daily and passengers have become increasingly anxious that quarantine – intended to protect people in Japan and prevent the spread of the virus – could endanger them.

“I know that stress and anxiety endanger my immune system,” said Arana, who is on her first cruise. “My whole thing is just to stay calm, because no matter what happens, I am here. But every day it is disturbing when we see the ambulances lying next to the ship.”

More than 2,600 passengers have been isolated in their cabins since the Japanese Ministry of Health imposed the Quarantine Monday after discovering that a man who disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25 had tested positive for the virus. More than 1,000 crew members are also quarantined on board, although they continue to provide services such as the delivery of meals.

“It is sad to hear that there were six more cases,” said Tsutsui Masato, 70, a Japanese passenger on board with his wife. “I still don’t know how I should feel until we learn how the corona virus is transmitted.”

Some passengers said they could not understand why only a few hundred people on the 17-deck luxury ship had been tested for the virus – people who had been in contact with the initially infected man or who had developed a fever.

“I don’t believe they contain this epidemic by keeping us in quarantine,” said Gay Courter, 75, an American novelist and avid cruise voyage who was isolated in a cabin with her husband, Philip Courter. “There is something wrong with the plan.”

Because much is still unknown about the new virus and how it is being transmitted, Gay Courter, who once set a murder mystery on a cruise ship, said that although the crew worked hard to protect passengers, there was no way to know if they were safe.

“No one can tell us for sure,” she said. “There is no scientific evidence that this is not distributed through food handlers or the people who deliver the food, even with rubber gloves.”

Passengers speculate that the virus can be transmitted through the ship’s air ventilation system. Some shared their concerns with the American embassy in Tokyo.

On Sunday, the embassy sent all 428 US passengers a letter from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official, saying the center “has no current evidence that the virus is spreading between rooms on a ship through the air handling system.”

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises said the ship was equipped with a filter system “that meets the standards and is comparable to that in country-bound hotels, resorts and casinos.”

Late on Sunday evening, Princess sent a letter to all passengers on board saying that it would fully refund the cost of the cruise, including air travel and hotels, and that passengers would receive a voucher for another cruise at a later date.

Another rumor was that the US government would try to get Americans off the ship before the 14-day quarantine period expired. An official from the Foreign Ministry said that “current medical consensus and protocols state that the safest and most reliable way to prevent the further spread of viral infections on cruise ships is that passengers hide in place, such as the passengers of the Do Diamond Princess. “

Once quarantine has ended, the official said, US citizens can return home on commercial flights and are not subject to additional quarantine periods.

On Wednesday Carol Montgomery, 67, a retired administrative assistant from San Clemente, California, had a slight fever. Her husband, John Montgomery, 68, a retired city planning director, was worried about his diabetes and whether he should clean the air fan he uses every night for sleep apnea.

“We are in this room and the number of cases is slowly increasing,” he said. “It’s just very disturbing that we can’t be tested to find out if we have it.”

His wife eventually persuaded the ship’s medical office to have them leave their cabin for an investigation. They were given flu tests, which came negative, and Carol Montgomery, who had a urinary tract infection, was prescribed an antibiotic. They have not been tested for the corona virus.

Given that passengers expected to get out last Tuesday, many people with chronic health problems such as diabetes have almost no medication anymore. On Sunday, Health Minister Kato Katsunobu said in a television interview that medical supplies had been delivered to the ship for about 100 such people and that more would come for another 500 later in the day.

On Sunday, the Montgomerys went on deck for a prescribed break in the fresh air – the first time Carol Montgomery was out since quarantine began. Under a pristine blue sky, the couple sauntered in surgical masks at a distance of 6 feet from other passengers.

A man in black shorts and a blue hoodie ran past. “It feels great,” Carol Montgomery said.

Some passengers are frustrated by what they see as a lack of timely information. On Friday, they read in news reports – or heard from family and friends following reports online – that the number of cases on the ship had tripled.

“It was very disturbing for people to let their children and relatives contact them and say,” Oh my God, 41 more passengers tested positive, “said Arana, who has passed the time by drawing, testing face masks that they has purchased Taiwan and is following an online course on herbal antivirals. “So we thought,” We are the last to know? “

Many have nervously revised their activities from the start of the cruise, before quarantine, hoping they had not been in contact with the wrong person. Gay Courter thought of the meals, trivia evenings and theater performances she had attended, including an opera that was staged the night before the quarantine was imposed.

“Every aspect of my perspective on everything we did has changed,” she said, “from” Boy, that was fun “to” Why the hell was I there? “

