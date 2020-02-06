Advertisement

The 34-year-old doctor, who was arrested by the Chinese police for raising the alarm for a mysterious new SARS-like pneumonia that spread to a Wuhan hospital last December, died of the disease on Thursday and resolved one Wave of sadness and anger at China’s social partners from the media. The news of his death was published by the global tabloid Global Times.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, leaves behind a woman who is pregnant with her second child: she is in the intensive care unit, suffers from a serious infection, and is treated in emergencies.

Li’s parents contracted the disease, but they are said to be better.

Li died of the consequences of the coronavirus infection on Thursday evening.

On December 30, Li came across a test result from a patient who was hospitalized with a new, unidentified disease.

He shared the information in a private WeChat group with seven other friends and said the results showed that it was SARS, an epidemic that killed hundreds in China in 2002/03 but was initially covered up by the government has been.

Li was a teenager at the time, but clearly remembered the effects of the epidemic.

Li later said he only wanted to warn friends about the disease, but his post went viral.

The young doctor and his friends were soon summoned by the Wuhan police to spread rumors, harassed, detained, and then forced to sign a confession.

After his release, he returned to work in the hospital and became ill in the second week of January.

Li caught the disease when she was treating a patient with an eye problem who was also infected with the coronavirus but knew nothing about it.

He was hospitalized on January 12, and the following days, when his condition worsened, Li was admitted to the intensive care unit.

On February 1, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, the Supreme People’s Court criticized Li for detention, saying that it would have been lucky if the public had believed in the “rumor” and started wearing masks, sanitation, and avoiding the wildlife market (in Wuhan). ,

Li’s death triggered a wave of sadness in China on Thursday evening when internet users praised him as a hero who sacrificed his life to treat the sick.

Within a few hours the news of his death was number 1 on Weibo’s list of “hot topics”, more than 50 million people have read it. At least 119,000 threads of discussion revolved around his life and death.

Many posted angry news on Weibo.

“The damned are not dead. The least damned are dead,” wrote one user in Chinese.

“He didn’t even get an apology before death,” wrote another.

