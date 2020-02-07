Advertisement

President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that the US had removed the terrorist Qasim al-Raymi in Yemen.

Al-Raymi was the founder and leader of A-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the current al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

He was killed in an American drone attack.

“His death continues to affect AQAP and the global al-Qaida movement and bring us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” Trump said in a White House statement.

The president noted that Raymi had committed violence against civilians and was working to attack the US armed forces.

In 2017, al-Raymi was targeted by an attack by the United States, but failed to capture or kill him. US Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens died in the raid.

In response, al-Raymi released audio in 2017, ridiculing Trump and boasting that “the White House’s new fool got a painful slap in the face”.

But now al-Raymi is dead.

“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer because of his death,” Trump said.

