One of the most unsavory aspects of Donald TrumpThe defense against charges – and there were many! – was the joint effort to get decorated war veteran Lt. to spread out colonel Alexander Vindman. The effort began in October last year, with his allies on Fox News who suggested that the recipient of Purple Heart, an expert in Ukraine, a member of the White House National Security Council and witness the infamous phone call of July 25 was a double agent. “Here we have a US National Security Officer who advises Ukraine while working in the White House, apparently against the President’s interest, and most of the time they spoke in English,” said all-star terrible man Laura Ingraham during her show. “Isn’t that an interesting angle in this story?” Later, during his public testimony on Capitol Hill, Rep. Jim Jordan tried to pursue the professional record of Vindman, but was thoroughly handed his ass to him. And now that the president has been acquitted? Apparently the next logical step is to punish anyone who has spoken against him, starting with the war veteran from Iraq.

Bloomberg reports that the White House “weighs” a plan to dismiss Vindman from the National Security Council “after testifying in President Donald Trump’s settlement investigation.” -cleaning as part of a shrinking of the NSC staff, not retribution, ”although that certainly will not be the case, given the extremely vengeful nature of Team Trump.

Vindman was one of the most crucial witnesses of the Democrats in their deposition proceedings – a decorated army lieutenant colonel who raised the alarm about the president’s telephone conversation on July 25 with the Ukrainian leader. Before Vindman’s testimony came the only account of that call from an anonymous whistleblower whose identity has remained largely hidden to this day, and a partial transcript released by the White House.

Some of the officials targeted by removal from the NSC would be reassigned because they are considered unfaithful to the president, three people familiar with the issue said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of staff movements. Senior staff were informed on Thursday that some assistants would be leaving the White House, people added. The movements have been in the works since at least last week and can come as soon as Friday … Vindman has not been informed of any change in his status, according to a person close to his legal team, and is planning to to appear for work until told otherwise.

.

