NEW YORK >> Incidents of white supremacist propaganda across the country jumped by more than 120% between 2018 and last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, making 2019 the second consecutive year that propaganda propagation has more than doubled.

The Anti-Defamation League Extremism Center reported 2,713 cases of circulated propaganda by white supremacist groups, including kites, posters and banners, compared to 1,214 cases in 2018. The printed propaganda spread by white supremacist organizations contains material that directly reports discrimination spreads against Jews, LGBTQ people and other minority communities – as well as items with their prejudices obscured by a focus on gauzier pro-American images.

The sharp increase in cases of white supremacist propaganda distribution last year follows a leap of more than 180% between 2017, the first year that the Anti-Defamation League followed material distribution, and 2018. While in 2019, cases of propaganda on university campuses almost circulated twice , comprising 433 separate campuses in all states except the seven, researchers who collected the data discovered that 90% of the campuses saw only one or two distribution rounds.

Oren Segal, director of the Center of Extremism of the League, pointed to the prominence of more subtle biased rhetoric in part of the white supremacist material, with an emphasis on “patriotism,” as a sign that the groups are trying to “make their hatred tastier.” for a 2020 audience. “

By emphasizing language “about empowerment, without any blatant racism and hatred,” Segal said, white supremacists use a tactic to try to get their ideas out in an inexpensive way and that brings it to a new generation from people who learn how they can even understand these messages. “

The propaganda incidents that were followed for the Anti-Defamation League report released today include 49 states and were most common in 10 states: California, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, Washington and Florida.

Last year’s increasing cases of distributed propaganda also came when the Anti-Defamation League found white supremacist groups that held 20% fewer events than in 2018, “the report says it would be better not to risk exposure to pre-published events.” That marks a shift in the strikingly visible public presence that white supremacist organizations set up in 2017, culminating in the meeting of Charlottesville, Va. In that summer, where a self-described white supremacist entered a crowd of counter-protesters.

Approximately two-thirds of the total propaganda incidents in the new report were traced to a single white supremacist group, Patriot Front, which describes the Anti-Defamation League as “formed by dissatisfied members” of the white supremacist organization Vanguard America after the Charlottesville rally.

The Anti-Defamation League, founded in 1913 to combat anti-Semitism and other prejudices, has followed Patriot Front propaganda with the help of messages such as “One Nation Against Invasion” and “America First.” The report released today showed that Patriot Front played an important role last year in promoting the circulation of white supremacist propaganda on campuses through a push that targeted colleges in the fall.

Segal said the research from his group of community leaders can provide education that helps them reduce the message efforts of white supremacists, including distribution aimed at students.

University administrators, Segal said, should speak out against white supremacist message drives and seize the opportunity to “demonstrate their values ​​and reject hate messages that may appear on their campus.”

Various educational institutions where reports of white supremacist propaganda have been made in recent months did exactly that. After white supremacist material was reported on campus at Brigham Young University in November, the school tweeted that it “stands strong against racism in any form and is committed to promoting a culture of safety, kindness, respect and love.” “

The school then tweeted a specific rejection of white supremacist sentiment as “sinful” by the owner, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, without mentioning the identity of the group behind the propaganda.

Although some of the propaganda cataloged in the Anti-Defamation League report use indirect messages for the benefit of an intolerant agenda, the activity of other groups is more open towards Jews and minority groups. The New Jersey European Heritage Association, a smaller white supremacist group established in 2018, “according to the report contains numerous anti-Semitic tropics and refers to Jews as” destroyers “in its most recent distributed brochure.

The online monitoring of propaganda distribution by the Anti-Defamation League is different from following white supremacist events and attacks, and that tracking does not include non-distributed material such as graffiti, Segal explained.