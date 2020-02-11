Advertisement

February 11, 2020 1:38 pm

Zach Walls

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 at 1:38 pm

Advertisement

Whitworth UniversityPhoto Credit: Whitworth University

SPOKANE, Washington – Whitworth University has been awarded the 2020-2021 Bronze Award for Military Friendly School by Viqtory Media for the fourth year in a row, the university said on Tuesday. “Military-friendly schools” are the most comprehensive source of information for veterans and their families.

Schools that received the bronze award achieved 30% of the tenth best school in their category.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as a university that our military appreciates for the fourth year in a row,” said Phil Labrie, deputy director of veteran public relations at Whitworth, in a press release. “Whitworth is committed to showing our appreciation and gratitude to the men and women who have served and defended the right to education.”

Whitworth is approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs to assist veterans and their families through programs such as the Post 9/11 GI Act, Yellow Ribbon, Montgomery GI Act, Veterinary Education Assistance, Relief and Relief Assistance, and others to serve as a military teaching aid.

Over 1,000 schools participated in the Military Friendly School 2020-2021 survey with 695 work permits.

You can find the entire list of recipients at militaryfriendly.com. or in the May issue of G.I. Job magazine.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement