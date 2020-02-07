Advertisement

The eighth democratic debate in the 2020 election cycle is scheduled for Friday evening in New Hampshire. Seven presidential candidates ask questions from voters who are asked by five moderators: ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, David Muir from World News Tonight, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis, WMUR political director, Adam Sexton, and WMUR presenter Monica Hernandez.

After missing the thresholds set by the National Democratic Committee for the January debate in Iowa, entrepreneur Andrew Yang returns to the New Hampshire stage. Joining him are former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, former Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer.

ABC News is expected to broadcast the debate live from 8 p.m. at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. Streaming options are also expected to be available on ABC’s apps, the website and the ABC News YouTube channel. Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV will also broadcast the debate. ABC, WMUR and Apple News will host the event together.

Here’s some information on the moderators of the New Hampshire debate, which takes place five days before the state’s first scheduled area code.

George Stephanopoulos

Stephanopoulos anchors both the long-standing ABC program Good Morning America and the Sunday news program This Week. Before starting his broadcasting career, Stephanopoulos worked as a senior advisor to the President for Politics and Strategy during the Clinton administration.

Since joining ABC News, Stephanopoulos has won three Emmy Awards, three Edward R. Murrow Awards and two Walter Cronkite Awards.

Stephanopoulos holds a Masters in Theology from Balliol College, Oxford University, England. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos is expected to be one of the moderators of Friday’s New Hampshire democracy debate.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty

David Muir

Muir is currently the moderator and managing editor of World News Tonight and co-moderator of ABC’s news program 20/20. Muir is known for his interviews, including talks with President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Muir also hosted the primary debates of the Republican and Democratic presidents during the 2016 campaign.

Linsey Davis

Davis has been a correspondent for ABC News since 2007. She was also the moderator of the September 2019 democratic debate in Texas.

Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in communication from New York University. The World is Awake, a children’s book that Davis wrote, hit the bestseller charts in February 2019.

Adam Sexton

Sexton came to ABC subsidiary WMUR in 2007. He became the station’s political director in 2018 after joining his political team in 2015. Sexton is a graduate of Syracuse University and has a degree in broadcast journalism, political science and history.

Monica Hernandez

Hernandez is a reporter and presenter for the evening WMUR news programs and joined the news team in 2018. Previously, Hernandez had been nominated for an Emmy as a reporter in Dallas, Texas, for her homeless community news. She attended the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University.

