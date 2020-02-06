Advertisement

(Warning: this gallery contains BIG spoilers for season 3 of The masked singer.)

The masked singer returned with a bang on Super Bowl Sunday when the first six participants competed after the big win of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The artists in Group A who were on stage were White Tiger, Turtle, Miss Monster, Llama, Robot and Kangaroo. Hosted by host Nick Cannon, along with panel members Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and guest panelist Jamie Foxx, the participants all took their turn at the microphone.

After performing their songs, the public voted for leaving their favorites, and eventually Robot was the first unmasked celebrity. Safety also did not last long, since the rest of Group A – Lama, Turtle, Miss Monster, White Tiger and Kangaroo – re-performed on February 5 with special guest panelist Jason Biggs.

Eventually, after she fought to stay around, Lama was the unfortunate participant who packed. Discover who was behind the disguise in the gallery above and view all the hints that have been revealed about the other participants below.

White Tiger

songs: “Ice Ice Baby” and “Good Vibrations”

Clues: Extremely rare; weakness is catnip; strived for perfection; strong; huge career; ultimate clam shucking champion; frightened singing cat; fans are motivational; Gettysburg address poster; ready to step into that ring and beat the competition; most powerful they have felt; wild world of cat book; practice; ski cow; work hard and play harder; loves a good block party; dancing is healed; probably go to the mat for a friend.

Identity: Gambling games include Rob Gronkowski, John Cena, Tyler Perry, Jason Momoa, Hulk Hogan, Charles Haley.

Turtle

songs: “Kiss From a Rose” and “Say You Will Let Let Go”

Clues: Tough exterior; treadmills are a weakness; was at the start with other newcomers; others burned too brightly; take step by step; ready to break out of the bowl; grill and hamburgers; big splash; rabbit ears; ability to break out of the shell; expected to act in a certain way; wants to rebel; punk rock; “never rave” on a plate; “If I am going to sing a love song, I am going to sing a love song.”

Identity: Among the panelists / fans guesses are Joey McIntyre, Jesse McCartney, Zac Efron, Donnie Wahlberg, AJ McLean, Billie Joe Armstrong and Darius Rucker

Miss Monster

songs: “Something to talk about” and “Fancy”

Clues: Eye contact is a force; peripheral vision is a weakness; when your famous people want you to act in a certain way; “nice” key; hair spray; shy monster; misunderstood; monster was their favorite competitor; wants to follow in his footsteps; will you still love me without knowing my name? daydreaming; focus on being an artist; obsession with Monster; “draw me as one of your French monsters”; why not try? Must stand up for yourself; queen chess piece; probably voted in the presence of royalties.

Identity: Guesses for this participant included Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, Mary Wilson, Celine Dion and Priscilla Presley

Kangaroo

songs: “Dancing on my own” and “You know I’m not good”

Clues: Bounces back; comes with luggage; I am a survivor; inland; recently lost someone who kept the family together; spotlights for wrong reasons; gramophone; vulnerable; fighting for family; bullies never win; dream; scary in the spotlight; kangaroo kourt; view life from the sidelines; basketball game; nail polish; everyone against them; want back in the game; fresh start and good example for small roo.

Identity: Guesses for this participant include Jordin Sparks, Jordyn Woods, Kelly Rowland, India. Arie, Iggy Azalea, Candace Parker, Tatiana Ali and Gabrielle Union

Stay informed for more clues as the competition progresses.

The masked singer, Season 3, Wednesday, 8 / 7c, Fox

