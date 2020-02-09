Advertisement

Raj Thackeray supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at its public rally in Mumbai on Sunday and interviewed those who spoke out against Indian citizenship legislation for minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He also calls for the expulsion of Bangladeshi and Pakistani “infiltrators” from the country.

“I don’t understand why the Muslims who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act did so. CAA is not intended for the Muslims who were born here,” said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, in a reference to protests against the amended Citizenship Act, which is mainly run by Muslims across the country.

“Who are you showing your strength?” Asked Raj in the Azad Maidan, where thousands of party workers have gathered to attend the leader who is trying to rejuvenate the party by returning to a harsh hindutva ideology under a new flag.

Advertisement

Before Thackeray came to the march that started from the Hindu Gymkhana in South Mumbai, he earlier visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.

The MNS described the “infiltrators” from Pakistan and Bangladesh as enemies of the country and asked the Hindus to remain “vigilant” at all times.

In the last days before Sunday March, he called for the “infiltrators” to leave the country.

“This morcha (front or rally) is an appropriate response for those who hosted morchas,” said Raj in a reference to agitations against the NRC, NPR and CAA.

While the Maharasthra government sent mixed signals to CAA and NRC, Raj Thackeray’s position was clear.

Raj Thackeray’s cousin Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the right-wing party Shiv Sena, is now the Maharashtra prime minister who leads the government in alliance with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), prompting many to believe that coalition constraints lead to one certain dilution could result in Sena’s Hardline Hindutva making room for others like Raj to fill up.

Dozens of MNS workers spoke in favor of NRC in March.

According to a Maharashtra police press release released yesterday, in addition to the routine use of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and riot police, another 600 police officers were deployed to the rally.

Drones and CCTV cameras were also used to keep an eye on the gathering.

Advertisement