Advertisement

A new week, a new villain – that is the motto of The Bachelor Season 24. After falling in love with Peter Weber during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, fans were expecting a season of romance and heart-warming stories. However, they received the opposite. Every week producers chose a new villain, making it difficult for everyone to root to win Pilot Pete’s heart. So who chooses Weber for The Bachelor? The last two have been announced. But chances are that viewers already know how the season is arranged.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 24.]

Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” is filled with “villains”

Host Chris Harrison always claims that the current season of The Bachelor is “the most dramatic ever”. Now the Weber season is perhaps there, but not at all for the right reasons. The ABC reality show is approaching the seventh week. And so far, every episode has its own ‘villain’.

Advertisement

In the beginning, Kelsey Weier and Hannah Ann Sluss stepped into “Champagne Gate”. First Hannah Ann was called a champagne staler. Then the story quickly revolved around Kelsey and depicted her as an emotional wreck and a bully.

When that drama wiped out, Sydney Hightower suddenly seemed angry with Alayah Benavidez for being a fake. Then Victoria Paul revealed that Alayah told her to lie to producers about knowing each other from the parade world. But when Alayah returned after her elimination, she revealed Victoria P. as the liar. Anyway, the damage was done. Several scenes showed that the Bachelor cast attacked Alayah for his return.

Later, Tammy Ly was cast as the next single villain when she expressed concern about Kelsey’s emotional status at Weber. Tammy went too far when she confronted Kelsey with her alcohol intake and a possible drug problem. Then Tammy started in the next episode with Mykenna Dorn.

It seems that Weber is aware of all the villains this season. When he spoke to Access on February 5, the bachelor said: “I had absolutely no clear villain. I recently had women who took on the role of drama starter. “

What to expect from Peter Weber’s top six on ‘The Bachelor’

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n21r4DbWg9Q [/ embed]

As Bachelor Week 7 approaches, Weber has six women left – Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Victoria F., Natasha Parker, Kelley Flanagan and Madison Prewett. That said, a lot of drama is still ahead.

According to a teaser trailer of week 7, Kelley may be the next villain of Weber’s bachelor season. She goes on a 3-on-1 date with Hannah Ann and Victoria F. But it doesn’t seem to go smoothly.

“In a drama season, no one saw her coming,” says a voice-over before diving into some not so charming photos of Kelley. Then Victoria F. says in a confessional: “She is a psychopath.”

That said, it is still possible that Victoria F. is in trouble. Prior to the premiere of the Bachelor, Harrison revealed that Victoria F. has her bad moment.

“I don’t know if she’s the bad guy of the season, but I think she ends up as one, yes,” Harrison Entertainment told Tonight. “I think it’s hard to hold her as a quote without a quote, because there are many layers, many interesting dramatic layers this season with many of these women.”

Now, with almost every woman involved in drama, who will choose Weber when the Bachelor ends? After considering the operation of each participant and how their limited screen time is used, the spoilers are not too surprising.

[Spoiler alert: whoever chooses Peter Weber as the last two in The Bachelor Season 24.]

Reality Steve reveals who Peter Weber chooses as his last two women on “The Bachelor”

Chris Harrison and Peter Weber | Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

For the premiere, spoiled Bachelor Nation connoisseur Reality Steve, who won the two best places in the heart of Weber. After eliminating Kelsey after hometowns and Victoria F. the following week, Hannah Ann and Madison become Weber’s last two choices.

For the most part, Bachelor Nation fans should probably not be surprised by Weber’s final two. Although Hannah Ann was involved with “Champagne Gate”, the drama continued to focus on Kelsey. As mentioned, it has also been strongly suggested that Victoria F. and Kelley become involved in something in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Natasha and Madison did not receive much screening time during Weber’s Bachelor season. Nevertheless, the images of the producers of both women were enormously different. Weber and Natasha never seemed to have a spark that went beyond friendship. On the other hand, Madison Weber always fascinated when they had time alone together.

Peter Weber | Francisco Roman via Getty Images

Anyway, viewers will not discover what happens in the final of The Bachelor Season 24 until it is broadcast on ABC. Before the new season began, Weber revealed that his last choice will be unaffected.

“I am confident that no one can ruin it,” Weber told The Hollywood Reporter. “There is a reason why I believe that, and it clearly cannot be said otherwise. I am confident that Reality Steve and all these people will not discover what happens. They never find out.”

When he spoke to Good Morning America, Harrison hinted that Weber is still not over for his journey to The Bachelor. So who chooses the 28-year-old pilot in the final? Time will tell. So keep an eye on us.

Read more: “The Bachelor”: Peter Weber debunked 3 theories about how the final ends and frankly, we are disappointed

Advertisement