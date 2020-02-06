Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for the Tell Me a Story season finale, “Ever After”.)

And they all lived happily ever after … for the most part.

Tell Me a Story Season 2 ended with his heroes in danger, but they were able to get to the other side. Maddie (Odette Annable) escaped Olivia (Danielle Campbell) and had to rely on ex-fiancé / serial killer Tucker (Paul Wesley) to survive. He was left as the “Sleeping Beauty” in a coma and trapped in a nightmare of his deceased sister and victims.

Simone (Ashley Madekwe) discovered that her apparently nice step brother Derek (Christopher Meyer) was the villain of the ‘Cinderella’ story. Her stepmother Veronica (Garcelle Beauvais) was in no way so malignant, she thought, and reported her own son. Simone’s future with Jackson (Matt Lauria) looked as shiny as the shoe charm on her bracelet.

Finally, Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) learned that her attacker was a half-sister she didn’t know, and while Beau (Eka Darville) was shot in the final confrontation, he survived and “Beauty and the Beast” was finally free from the confused mystery of The season.

“We wanted to make everything about family,” maker Williams Williams told TV Insider about season 2. “If you look at everything I’ve ever done (and so does Julie Plec), there is usually family and grief.” As he noted, that was true for his other series The Vampire Diaries and going back to his Scream film franchise.

And when there is another season of the CBS All Access series, he already has preliminary plans to adapt “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Rapunzel”.

Here Williamson breaks down the most important events of the season 2 finals.

Can you talk about the connections between the three stories with the Pruitt family? Were there any tapes that you wanted to include but did not make it to the season?

Kevin Williamson: We learned a lot from last year because they were all so divorced. We thought our characters would be more connected, so that they would have more emotional bond with each other, so that you would be more emotionally connected to the show, and we created the Pruitt family.

There were several storylines that we would pursue, but when you get into the writer’s room, things just change because everything evolves. We wanted to bring Simone more and earlier into the Pruitt family because we felt that the character remained completely separate from the Pruitt family outside of Jackson. And Tucker also remained completely separated from the family outside of Maddie. Because we told the story of the stepmother, we didn’t have time for that (Simone).

Maddie had to trust Tucker and even saved his life. What did that decision entail for her?

Maddie is the middle sister, so she is very much the fixer and the caregiver. She’s been there for Jackson. She’s been there for Ashley. And she is that middle child who really makes sense and believes in the law and what is right and what is wrong. She just couldn’t let someone else suffer, someone else die, even though she tells him, “When this is over, I can’t keep it a secret.” And he comes back and says, “I don’t expect that.” But at the end of the day, this man she loved and now she has learned that he is a murderer, it is very confusing. And there’s a bigger killer trying to kill them both and she has to trust that he will get through.

If Olivia had not been there to threaten Maddie’s life, would there be a part of Tucker who could have burned himself to death in the cabin?

Yes. He would have sacrificed himself 100 times for Maddie. He also knows it’s gone. As long as he got away with it, he was fine, but once he realized the consequences of discovering Maddie, it ruined his life. He really loved her and in his own crazy spirit he did all of this so that he could have her and have a career and lead a quiet life, and when he realized that that was over, he had no reason to live.

But the horror continues for both Maddie and Tucker, with Olivia alive and Tucker trapped in that nightmare. Should Maddie worry that Olivia is there or will she continue to her next victim?

Olivia just goes on because she got away with it, but if you notice it, they still think she drowned in the lake and hasn’t found (her body) yet.

Tucker killed two women. From the very beginning, the writers room (said), “we have to end this where he is in a coma, so he is Sleeping Beauty forever.” So we worked towards it, and this endless nightmare became his punishment because we felt that there had to be consequences for his actions. He lived in his eternal prison.

Veronica had to make the difficult decision to hand over Derek to the police. How hard was that for her?

It was very tough. She loved her children. She lived for her children. To find out that a child killed another child and also the man she loved? What I liked about Veronica is that the writers made you think that she could be bad. You just didn’t know who was involved. … We loved the idea that Veronica, this bad stepmother, turned out not to be so bad at all. She was actually quite innocent (except with) the will.

Can you talk about shaping the relationship between Simone and Veronica and where you wanted to leave it?

They both have their happy ending. Simone lost her father and Veronica lost the man she loved and eventually her family. Veronica and Simone (both need) a family. You see the hope that they will run the distillery together and they will make it work and they will become a sort of quasi-broken family that can heal and repair themselves. Hopefully they live on.

And (Simone will) marry Jackson, and he remains sober. I wanted them to be happy for a long time. They had such great chemistry.

Would they have made it work without what they had to undergo through her family?

I don’t think she would have stuck. She was a runner. She had to find a reason to stay put. She had been in prison. She always went from one to the other. That is why she has not been home since she was a child. She was always looking for something and didn’t really know what she was looking for. When her mother died, it really left a gap and she never really overcame the grief. By losing her father and meeting Jackson, it was like the perfect storm of potential healing. With his love and through this nightmare, she comes to the other side. They both deserve happily ever after. He was broken from the father. They both suffered the grief of an unresolved death.

What did you want to do with Ashley’s journey and the confused web of her attacker’s identity?

First of all I wanted a female beast. I usually had a room full of female writers, and they were adamant, “we must do a female beast, we have never had one, and we must make a positive representation of a young girl who happens to something and she overcomes it, and she stands up, and she stands long at the end. “I was a little nervous about doing a female beast, but we didn’t have to follow the rules, we could do what we wanted, and we wanted a love story but also a layered mystery. It immediately returned to family.

The whole family mourns the death of the father in a strange way. They never really got over it. So the dead father tied all the story lines together. Even Tucker mourned the death of his sister. It’s all about sadness and loss.

Ashley and Beau both helped the other to return to what they love, her singing and his work. How much did they need to meet, for who they are as individuals and their relationship?

We worked from the idea that when the student is ready, the teacher appears, so that they were both able to give each other and teach each other and enlighten each other.

We love the idea that we have this really great agent who lost his job because he told the truth and so we played him because he was just a hero from the start, because he is Belle and Belle is a beautiful, innocent, heroic character in Beauty and the Beast. We wanted to give him a background story and give him hardships, but at the same time keep him heroic. If a character is so true and honest from outside the gate, isn’t it interesting if he has to do something wrong? What does it have to be if he has to lie or break the rules to save someone he loves that has challenged him throughout the season?

And of course she had to deal with a new identity and find the next chapter of her life and find out who she is, who she wants to be, and how can she redefine who she is and become a better person through it?

We just wanted to see two people come together and get each other better and better. We were very careful to make sure that Ashley stood alone and all the actions she took (were) based on her own decisions. She really took care of herself. Finally she saved the day in that final scene. She took the girl out. She tried to convince her. She put herself in danger of saving her mother. Then Beau appears with the gun and takes her out, but at the same time he is shot, you think he is dead.

We wanted to play the idea that this would be a tragic love story and someone’s story would not end well, but at the end of the day we wanted them together because we love the two together.

There were nods to the fairy tales, such as Simone’s bracelet. Was there someone who wanted to record you but didn’t?

In Sleeping Beauty we had the spinning wheel as part of a storyline, but we removed it and it was simply reduced to a plug in the basement. For Cinderella we wanted to do the carriage. In Nashville they have those bars on bicycles and (party) carriages. We wanted to see them come in on one of those one night. We were going to do a recurring midnight night where something would always happen at midnight between the two where she had to leave for something.

