Advertisement

Below deck sailing yacht is here for a whole new season of entertainment and romance on the high seas, and chef Adam Glick is back to help stir the pot (sometimes literally). Judging from his Instagram, it is unlikely that Adam Glick is going out with anyone right now, which is not surprising considering the messy love triangle he has endured on Below Deck Mediterranean. While Glick People told TV that his true love is cooking this season, the entire crew remains tied together for weeks, which will certainly lead to drama.

The last time fans saw Glick, he fought with crewmate Wes Walton for Malia White’s attention. It was only revealed late in the season that Glick and White were already secretly dating before they boarded the ship, making White’s relationship with Walton an even deeper betrayal than everyone first thought.

“We didn’t know they knew each other. We literally thought this love triangle had just formed from the boat,” crew member Max Hagley Bustle told of Glick’s romantic fiasco. “He was real, really frustrated and angry about this whole situation. We thought,” Well, why doesn’t he just go on with another girl or don’t forget? “I would probably be the same as he (was). I would have been smoking.”

Advertisement

“He was absolutely sewn, really,” Hagley said.

Glick took a big break after the Deck Deck Mediterranean season 3 season, broke all the drama and in fact lived off the grid with only his van and his dog Tex.

“Between my free time at Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, I was able to travel all over the United States,” Glick told The Daily Dish. “So when I come back this year, I feel refreshed, I feel that my food is ready and I feel that I am ready to go. It is going to be a great season. I have driven through the country five times I have just been cooking outside over a campfire, a kind of calling in that makes me happy as a chef. “

Glick spent the past year solely on himself, the great outdoors, and his craft, so a relationship is unlikely to occur anywhere in that period. That does not mean that Glick remains completely romance or hook-up free on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. When People TV asked if one of the crewmembers were coming together this season, Glick vaguely said there are “certainly some agreements” – although it is not clear from his formulation whether Glick is talking about himself or anyone else on board.

“I’ve heard rumors about this, yes,” said Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray in response to Glick’s statement, hinting that there was no question of a possible hook-up involving Glick. (This seems remarkable, because the premiere episode shows that MacGillivray is flirting openly with Glick, which will undoubtedly lead to drama and / or a broken heart on the road.)

Glick may now be a flying solo, but at least Sailing Yacht allows him to pursue his culinary passions, and reconnect with his colleagues after a year on the road, even if all his interactions simply end up platonic.

“At some point you need to socialize a little more, maybe challenge yourself a little more,” Adam explained to The Daily Dish. “So yes, of course, when (Captain Glenn Shephard) called and said,” Hey, let’s go sailing in Greece, “I said,” F – yes, let’s do it. “

Advertisement