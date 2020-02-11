Advertisement

Photograph by Stephen Lock / i-Images

Wondering who Autumn Phillips is? Let’s learn more about the Canadian-born wife of Peter Phillips, son of Anne, Princess Royal.

Fall Patricia Kelly was born on May 3, 1978 in Montreal, Quebec. She has a twin brother named Christopher and an older brother named Kevin. Her parents, Kathleen “Kitty” and Brian, divorced when autumn was eight and started to remarry. Autumn has two step-brothers and sisters from her father’s second marriage.

Autumn grew up in Pointe-Claire, an English-speaking suburb of Montreal, and went to school there. She studied at McGill University and graduated in 2002 with a degree in East Asian studies. As a student she had jobs as a bartender, model and actress (she had a non-speaking role in a 1996 film called Rainbow). After graduating, she became a management consultant.

Autumn met her future husband, Peter Phillips, during the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal in 2003, but did not know he was royalty. She only learned his identity after watching television images from the royal family for Prince William’s 21st birthday. Peter later told The Telegraph: “There was no reason to mention it, no reason at all to tell her.”

The couple was beaten up and Autumn made plans to move to London. They lived in an apartment in Kensington and had a cottage in Gatcombe Park. After the move, she worked in various jobs, including at a computer company and as a personal assistant to broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson.

Their engagement was announced by Buckingham Palace on July 28, 2007. Before their marriage, the fall turned from Roman Catholicism to the church of England so as not to disturb Peter’s place in succession.

The couple married on May 17, 2008 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The fall wedding dress was designed by Sassi Holford and one of her bridesmaids was her sister-in-law Zara.

Unusual, and controversial, they made a deal with Hello! To photograph the wedding in a 20-page spread for a reported £ 500,000. The move was ridiculed by the international press for free access to the queen and other high royals.

The wedding was also remarkable, as it was the first time the Duchess of Cambridge (then Kate Middleton) attended an event of the Royal Family.

After their marriage, the couple lived in Hong Kong for a while, but they moved back to London before the birth of their first child, a daughter named Savannah, who was born in 2010. Their second child, Isla, was born in 2012.

The couple does not have royal titles and does not carry out assignments on behalf of the queen. They attend family events. Earlier this year, Peter Mansbridge of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation held a spontaneous interview with Autumn while she and Peter walked past the CBC anchor during the live segment.

Autumn confessed that The Queen “knows more about Canada than I will ever know.”

She also talked about how the royal family is just a normal family.

“They are just a family, they are happy, they have great relationships with each other – they are very close.”

Andrew Parsons / i-images

On February 10, 2020, reports began to circulate that Peter and Autumn were divorced after 12 years of marriage. Buckingham Palace declined to comment that evening.

