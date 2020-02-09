Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo may be on his way to earning EGOT status. It is no secret that she is a real star who is not afraid to make her talent shine. But when it comes to who Erivo is dating in 2020, she likes to keep that information to herself.

The Harriet star wasn’t too shy to discuss who she’s dating, but she might have turned a corner. It is currently unclear whether the Oscar nominee is romantically connected to anyone, despite having previously stated that she went out with Mario Martinez a few months ago.

In a October 2019 Vanity Fair profile, the Outsider actor said about Martinez: “He was chasing me.” Apparently Martinez repeatedly asked her out, even when she was dating her ex, actor Dean John-Wilson. “I wasn’t with my ex the last time – except this time he didn’t ask,” Erivo told Vanity Fair. “He just walked over and gave me a kiss.” At the time of the publication of the interview, Erivo and Martinez had been dating for two years.

In a Vogue interview in November 2018, Erivo revealed that she met Martinez the day after she won a Tony in 2016 for her leading role in The Color Purple. Their relationship began full of surprises, so much so that Martinez did not even know that Erivo could sing, nor had he seen her acting. After six months of dating, she took him to a brunch organized by Oprah Winfrey, where she performed, surprising her beauty. “I remember looking at him and this” What? ” look, “she said. “I think it took him a few days to process what had happened.”

In March 2019, Erivo also wished Martinez a happy birthday on Instagram. After she said, “I love you,” she grumbled, “May this day be kind to love, may this year be full of great things. I can’t wait to witness the greatness that you have in store. “

The actor has since not posted anything about their relationship. Whether Erivo is still dating Martinez is unclear, but it seems that the actor prefers it.

