Chennai: Tamil Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan’s visit to Theppakadu Elephant Camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Thursday has become talk of Twitter after a video asking two tribal boys to take off his slippers has gone viral.

Accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Forestry and Nilgiri collector J. Innocent Divya, he visited the tiger reserve to set up a 48-day rejuvenation camp for captive elephants. As part of the visit, Sreenivasan had to enter a shrine in the camp where two elephants were supposed to do a puja from Lord Vinayaga.

The video shows Sreenivasan standing in front of the shrine and calling two boys to open his sandals. One of them was committed.

The law of the ADMK minister called for conviction from various sides after a Twitter user had shared the video and started to share it.

At a press conference later in the day, Sreenivasan sought clarification.

“The officials asked me to suddenly visit a temple. I was all surrounded by officials. Two boys were playing nearby. I asked one of them to help me open the sandals and he did. We worshiped and came back. “

He added: “What happened there was reported in the media in a twisted way. It was not intended to hurt anyone. A boy who was like my grandson was involved in this incident. I say my regret if anyone gets hurt. “

Flak for Sreenivasan

One of the boys involved in the incident, a class IX student, filed a complaint with the Masinagudi police station demanding action against the minister under the SC-ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

According to sources, the boy was accompanied by officials from the Nilgiri Tribal Welfare Society at the police station.

DMK President M.K. Stalin quickly commented on the controversy. Speaking to the media, he said: “It’s not just him, many ministers under Edappadi Palanisamy are like that. They have violated the oath they have taken and the last one is Dindigul Srinivasan. “

NTK leader Seeman said, “I was very angry when I saw this. If the self-dignified boy had hit the minister with his shoes, I would have been happy. “

DMK MP Dr. In a tweet, Senthilkumar demanded that the minister put the slipper on the feet of the tribal boy.

Actor Prasanna called the incident “nausea” in a tweet.

ADMK mouthpiece justifies action

On Friday, AIADMK’s mouthpiece Namadhuamma accused the media in its editorial of presenting “twisted” reports for TRP. Cases were also mentioned in which the DMK leaders’ employees took similar actions. The article contained an old photograph of a man wearing Stalin slippers.

“… elders in our homes often ask to bring their shoes,” the editorial justified the incident. “Should we assume that it also serves to humiliate the children?”

However, this is not the first time that Sreenivasan had someone at his feet to take care of his shoes. In 2018, an official was seen in a blood donation camp organized by the Tamilnadu Police Department to help him wear his shoes.

Who is Dindigul Sreenivasan?

Sreenivasan, ADMK chairman from Dindigul, was elected to parliament for the first time in 1989 and re-elected in 1991, 1998 and 1999.

Sreenivasan was part of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet in the 12th Lok Sabha when he replaced Sedapatti Muthiah as Union Minister for Land Transport.

He was elected to the Legislative Assembly by Dindigul in 2016 and was appointed Minister of Forestry by former Prime Minister Jayalalithaa.

The top-class leader is known for making controversial statements.

In February 2019, Sreenivasan scolded a Tahasildar during a public gathering in Natham while he was talking on the cell phone during the event.

He made headlines a few months ago for posting a comment on unemployment that was not well received by people. “Just because people are overqualified they don’t get jobs,” he said in Chettinayakanpatti.

Sreenivasan was also ridiculed for his campaign speech when he asked people to vote for the “apple” symbol instead of PMK’s “Mango”.

In another case, he mentioned “Manmohan Singh” as prime minister, although he corrected himself immediately.

Immediately after Jayalaithaa’s death, he asked people to forgive him for their “lies” about the leader’s health conditions. He had said, “We lied that Jayalalithaa had idiots and people met her. The truth is that nobody saw her. “

