Ellen DeGeneres did not stop anything at all when she interviewed Harry Styles during her show in December 2019. Thanks to her candid questions, fans now know the relationship status of Styles.

During the Burning Questions segment, DeGeneres asked Styles: “Are you dating someone?” He answered “no” before immediately hit the buzzer for the next question. So there you are, people – not only does Harry have no girlfriend, but he doesn’t go out with someone, period.

Although the question Styles did not seem to be phasing at all, he did get confused by another relationship-related question from DeGeneres. During the regular sit-down part of the interview, DeGeneres asked about the friendship of Styles with his rumors ex Kendall Jenner. As DeGeneres indicated, Styles interviewed Jenner when he was a guest host on the Late Late Show with James Corden. “You and Kendall are really good friends now, right?” DeGeneres asked. Styles looked overwhelmed and muttered “Yes.” He added that they have been friends for a few years, but he looked totally excited all the time.

Styles and Jenner were connected for the first time in 2013, and they continued to be connected in the coming years. Although they never said they were having a relationship, Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed that they were involved in 2015. Judging from their report on The Late Late Show, they actually seem to be good friends – or at least on good terms.