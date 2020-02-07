Advertisement

Less than a month after they broke up, Very Cavallari stars Jon Stone and Brittainy Taylor saw other people. Brittainy, who was introduced to her boyfriend PJ by a common friend, was shocked by her anger after hearing that Jon was dating fellow musician Haeley Vaughn. “I know her,” she said in the show after seeing pictures of Jon’s social media. “That was the girl we argued about because he always said how beautiful she was to me … and now they are together.”

The friend of Brittainy who showed her the evidence did not mention how long Jon and Haeley had been dating, but she still appears on his Instagram grid in 2020, so there is a good chance that they will remain stable. Jon put a photo of them together just before Christmas. “Tangling through the tulips .. # 2020 # merrychristmas,” he endorsed the post.

On Very Cavallari, Brittainy was upset that he took her to ‘their place’ in Mexico. Neither Jon nor Haeley put a photo of them together during the trip, but Haeley shared a snapshot of the ocean view. However, they shared an acoustic cover of “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, which she posted on Instagram and in November 2019 he shared a photo of her dancing for a jukebox. “I see you, your brown skin shines in the sun,” he wrote at the post.

In January 2020, Jon and his band American Young released a song called “Some Girl”, and the lyrics are telling:

“Someday somebody will take me out, pick me up where you leave me,” he sings. “She will want everything you have left behind. Someday somebody comes along. And somewhere out there, if there is a God, he has to work on the broken road that will lead me to her, and her to me. And you will not be my whole world. Yes, just like that, you’ll just be a girl. ”

It is clear that it is a national anthem about Brittainy, and it is clear that Jon is still processing some bitter emotions. But Haeley seems to be all there for him. When he shared the illustrations for the song on Instagram, she said, “This man. ❤️ proud of you baby.”

Based on a particularly sentimental Instagram message, it is likely that Jon and Brittainy broke up in July. “Been a tough week,” he wrote. “Thankful for all the people around me who reminded me who I am.” It seems that Haeley belonged to those people.

