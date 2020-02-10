Advertisement

Season 24 of The Bachelor started with 30 women competing for the heart of Peter Weber and believe it or not, there are only six left.

Now, with Birthdates around the corner, the pilot has to figure out which of the last six relationships is strong enough to go to the next level and introduce families.

So who is left on The Bachelor? And who will receive a date of birth? Let’s go into the details …

Natasha Parker

So far this season, Natasha has stayed out of the drama – but has delivered some quality commentary and quite a few hilarious facial expressions in recent weeks. What about her relationship with Peter? We haven’t seen much, but according to the promo for tonight’s episode, the 31-year-old event planner finally gets her first one-on-one date with the pilot when the crew leaves for Peru.

Although there is always a chance that the relationship between Peter and Natasha can take off during their first one-on-one date, the New York resident seems to be lagging behind compared to the relationships he has with the other women.

Kelley Flanagan

Peter seemed beaten from the moment he saw Kelley walk out of the limousine on the first night. The two met before the start of the season, giving the lawyer a bit of a head start during the competition. But in Episode 5, the couple got a bit of a roadblock when Peter expressed concern about Kelley’s inability to open. “I just want someone who wants me as much as I want them,” he told her. “It’s weird that I still feel so strong with all these doubts. I think I’m still trying to do that.”

Kelley assured the pilot that she has strong feelings for him and wants to continue to develop their relationship, but it is currently unclear whether he will be willing to meet her family with these concerns.

Kelsey Weier

The 28-year-old professional tailor has been involved in her large part in drama this season, but surprisingly this has not affected her relationship with Peter a little. Only a few weeks ago she confessed to the pilot that she fell in love with him. “I did not expect that I would have the feelings I have and it scares me,” she admitted.

“I’ve thought so much about you. If you only knew,” he told her, hinting that she might be a bigger frontrunner than she (or fans watching at home) realized.

Victoria Fuller

This season has been a tough ride for Victoria F., who apparently cried more than any other participant in bachelor history. So far she is the only girl who has received two one-on-one dates, which shows that Peter certainly sees something in her. However, she is struggling to be open about her feelings – and the pilot resolved those concerns during last week’s episode and told her that her uncertainties “have damaged his confidence” in their relationship.

“Why can’t you just let this happen and not sabotage it?” he asked her.

Hannah Ann Sluss

The model has been a front-runner from the very beginning and earned the first impression on the first night. Since then it has been a regular ride for the couple, who had their first one-on-one date during last week’s episode. Peter recently addressed concerns about Hannah Ann after admitting that she had never been in love, despite having a long-standing relationship for years. “Do you have 100 percent the feeling that this is what you want? You are 100 percent ready? How are you so confident?” he interrogated her.

“I have not found that true love in the past. I feel that the qualities and what you possess is what I have raised to have wanted,” she told him.

Madison Prewett

The 23-year-old received the first one-to-one date of the season, and since then she has been a leader for Peter’s heart. Although we have not seen much of Madi in recent weeks, thanks to the drama among the other women in the house, fans were reminded of how strong her bond with Peter is during the group date last week when he offered her the rose.

We have to wait until tonight to find out which of the last six women has a date of birth, but one thing is certain – Peter has a difficult decision ahead!

The bachelor, Monday, 8 / 7c, ABC

