On Sunday evening, stars gathered to walk the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Oscar viewers may have noticed that nominee Leonardo DiCaprio debuted his award show alongside his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. Here you have seen the 22-year-old before the 2020 Oscars.

According to O, The Oprah Magazine, Morrone is an IMG signer. The model, which made its debut at a Moschino show in 2017, also graced the cover of various magazines, including Vogue Turkey and Act 1. In addition, it also appeared in print advertisements for companies Topshop and Coach.

However, the model, which is believed to have started with DiCaprio in 2017, also has other talents, including acting. Her resume includes roles in 2018’s “Death Wish”, the 2019 indie film “Mickey and the Bear”.

And despite her acting experience so far and her mother as actress Lucia Solá, she initially did not want to follow in the footsteps of her family. In 2019, she spoke to the Los Angeles Times and discussed the shift in her decision to continue acting.

“I watched them struggle all their lives to be financially independent actors and to see them walk on, I was pretty cut off,” she told her parents’ outlet. “There was so much fear around acting, and it was such a topic of conversation – never knowing where your next salary comes from. I thought,” I’m going to college. I’m going to have a normal 9-to-5 job. “And of course I ended up just like them. “

Morrone has currently established one actor role. She is listed on IMDb as being in pre-production on the TV mini series “Daisy Jones & The Six”.

According to Page Six, DiCaprio’s red carpet appearance with Morrone is the first time that the 45-year-old “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” actor in 15 years brought a date to an award show. He brought the then girlfriend Gisele Bundchen to the Oscars in 2005.

Lacteur américain Leonardo DiCaprio assisted single avant premiere Los Angeles, June 5, 2019. Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Alberto E. Rodriguez

